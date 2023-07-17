Oil Kings sign Adam Jecho to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 2006-born forward Adam Jecho to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the Club announced Monday.

Jecho, 17, is a Zlin, Czechia product and was selected by the Oil Kings with the third-overall pick at the CHL Import Draft July 5.

The 6-foot-3, 187-pound forward spent this past season playing in Finland with Tappara Tampere U18 where he tallied 47 points (21G-26A) in 37 games to finish second on his team in scoring and top-20 in league scoring.

He has represented Czechia on the international stage twice this past season. At the 2022 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge in November, he had five points (2G-3A) in six games and at the 2023 IIHF U18 World Championship in April, he recorded two assists in five games.

He has donned the Czechia jersey at both the 2022 and 2021 Hlinka Gretzky Cup as an underaged player and is expected to do so once again next month at the tournament in Breclav, Czechia and Piestany, Slovakia.

Jecho and second-year defenceman Vojtech Port, who was recently drafted by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2023 NHL Draft, will round out the Oil Kings two import roster spots for the 2023-24 season.