Oil Kings sign 2023 U.S. Priority Draft third-overall pick Alofa Tunoa Ta’amu

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed defenceman Alofa Tunoa (Noa) Ta’amu to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement, the team announced Wednesday.

“It is very exciting to be welcoming Noa and his family to the Oil Kings organization,” said Michael Chan, Edmonton Oil Kings director of scouting. “We are very grateful that Noa’s parents, Jessica Scott and Ed Ta’amu, have entrusted us as a key piece of Noa’s development moving forward.”

Ta’amu, who hails from San Diego, California, was selected by the Oil Kings with the third-overall pick in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft.

“On the heels of last year’s U.S. Priority Draft, to have another strong American prospect that believes in our environment and development model as their pathway is both humbling and encouraging,” added Chan. “Noa brings an immediate stature and unique physical traits for his age, he moves well and can bring an impact physically while also showing a calm presence with the puck. Our staff is looking forward to working with Noa and continuing his development.”

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound defenceman played last season with the U14 AAA Los Angeles Jr. Kings where he suited up in 49 games and registered 30 points (15G-15A). In an additional five post-season games, he tallied two assists.

“In getting to know Noa and his family before the draft, we were impressed with his mature, even-keeled demeanor and believe it will serve him well as he begins to integrate into our environment over the next year,” said Chan. “He is fortunate to have the support of two parents behind him that have both played collegiate sports and understand what it takes to succeed in high-performance environments.”

Ta’amu is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Ed Ta’amu, who spent time with the Minnesota Vikings and Houston Texans after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2002 NFL Draft.