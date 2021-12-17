Oil Kings sign 2021 first-round pick Gavin Hodnett

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed Gavin Hodnett to a Western Hockey League Standard Player Agreement, the team announced Friday.

The product of Winnipeg, Man. was the Oil Kings first round pick, 19th overall, in the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft last Thursday.

“We are extremely excited to sign Gavin to a WHL Standard Player Agreement,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “Our scouting staff were thrilled when he was still available on draft day and he is going to be a big part of the organization moving forward.”

In 22 games this season with Rink Hockey Academy’s U18 Prep squad in Winnipeg, the 5-foot-8, 135-pound forward has registered 31 points (11G-20A).

“Gavin is very intelligent player who has a lot of skill with the puck,” added Hill. “He can play in all situations and he has great character both on and off the ice. We look forward to seeing him in an Oil Kings jersey and would like to welcome the Hodnett’s to the Oil Kings family.”

Prior to this year, he spent the past two seasons with the Rink Hockey Academy’s U15 Prep team tallying 47 points (15G-32A) in just 32 games.

“Gavin’s ability on the ice speaks for itself with an intelligent multi-faceted game, but one of the other qualities that stood out to us in the draft process was how purposefully he approaches his development,” said Oil Kings Director of Scouting Michael Chan. “This speaks to his parents Trevor and Tiffany, as well as the staff at Rink Hockey Academy in Winnipeg.

“Gavin is a driven young man and we are excited for him to begin to work with our staff to continue his development process and contribute as an Oil King.”

Hodnett is expected to make his WHL debut this evening when the Oil Kings take on the visiting Swift Current Broncos at 7:00 PM.