Oil Kings sign 2021 CHL Import Draft pick Jakub Demek

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 18-year-old forward Jakub Demek to a WHL Standard Player Agreement.

Demek, a product of Kosice, Slovakia, was the team’s first round selection, 47th overall, at the 2021 CHL Import Draft.

He spent part of last season playing professionally for HC Kosice in the Slovak Extraliga, putting up two points in 10 games. He also played with the Slovakian U18 team registering 21 points (6G-15A) in 31 games.

“The Edmonton Oil Kings organization is very excited to have signed Jakub,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “Jakub is a player we targeted in the CHL Import Draft and feel he will be a great addition to our strong core group of forwards. We would like to welcome the entire Demek family to the Oil Kings.”

The 6-foot-4, 196-pound forward is eligible for the 2021 NHL Draft later this week and is ranked 129th amongst International Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.