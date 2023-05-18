Oil Kings sign 12th-overall selection Iginla to WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

The Edmonton Oil Kings have signed 12th-overall selection Joe Iginla to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement.

“We are very excited to be signing Joe to a WHL Scholarship and Development Agreement,” said Michael Chan, Director of Scouting for the Oil Kings. “Joe brings a dangerous offensive skillset that combines a unique blend of power and poise. Along with that, he brings a ‘whatever-it-takes’ attitude and is driven by winning; there is a sense of purpose and competitiveness that Joe brings to the rink. We look forward to him continuing his development process with our staff and contributing to team success with our young core.

“We are thankful to Joe’s parents, Kara and Jarome, for their trust and belief in our development model and would like to welcome them to the Oil Kings family.”

Iginla, a product of Lake Country, B.C., is coming off a season spent with RINK Hockey Academy Kelowna’s U15 Prep squad, where he finished sixth in league scoring after tallying 65 points (37G-28A) in 27 games.

The 5-foot-10, 148-pound centreman tacked on an additional 12 points (6G-6A) in five post-season games.

Iginla is the younger brother of Brown University forward Jade Iginla, Seattle Thunderbirds forward Tij Iginla, and the son of 2020 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Jarome Iginla.

With the signing of Iginla, seven players from the first round of the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft have committed to the WHL.