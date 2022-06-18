Oil Kings searching for more national hardware as 2022 Memorial Cup nears

The Edmonton Oil Kings have eyes on repeating past successes as they head east to Saint John, N.B. for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The 2022 WHL Champions boarded a plane Saturday morning for the third Memorial Cup road trip in modern franchise history and first since winning the national crown eight years ago.

The personnel may have changed, but similarities exist when comparing and contrasting this year’s event to the Memorial Cups Edmonton experienced in 2012 and 2014.

The Oil Kings will again face the Saint John Sea Dogs and Shawinigan Cataractes, as was the case in the 2012 tournament. Edmonton also defeated a U.S. Division team in the WHL Championship Series, as was the case in both 2012 and 2014.

Oil Kings defenceman Kaiden Guhle was named the 2022 WHL Playoffs MVP, joining fellow blueliner Griffin Reinhart, who won the award the last time Edmonton hoisted the Ed Chynoweth Cup eight years ago.

The Oil Kings started the 2012 tournament with a 4-3 victory versus the Cataractes, the same Club against whom Edmonton will open the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia this coming Tuesday (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5). Henrik Samuelsson broke a 3-3 tie with 6:18 remaining in the third period to give the Oil Kings a tournament-opening victory versus the 2012 hosts on May 18, 2012.

Success was fleeting for Edmonton at their first Memorial Cup, though, Following the win versus Shawinigan, the Oil Kings were upended on back to back nights by the Sea Dogs and OHL Champion London Knights before dropping a 6-1 tie-breaker decision against the Cataractes on May 24, 2012.

But two years later, Edmonton returned to the national championship older, stronger and better. The Oil Kings won 50 games during the 2013-14 Regular Season before cruising through the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 12-2 record.

The Portland Winterhawks proved a familiar, challenging foe for Edmonton in the 2014 WHL Championship Series, as the two Clubs locked horns in the league final for the third consecutive spring.

The series went the distance, with the Oil Kings scoring four second-period goals in Game 7 at the Moda Center in Portland to win the WHL Championship for the second time in three years.

The 2014 Memorial Cup in London, Ont. was a grueling one. Edmonton dropped its tournament opener versus the OHL Champion Guelph Storm Saturday, May 17 before rebounding with a 5-2 victory versus the host Knights one day later.

The WHL Champions’ next two matchups surely felt like marathons. The Oil Kings and QMJHL title-holders, the Val-d’Or Foreurs, went to double overtime in Edmonton’s round-robin finale Tuesday, May 20. Edmonton outshot Val-d’Or 50-33, but Foreurs forward Anthony Richard broke the tie 1:15 into the fifth period to hand the Quebec side a 4-3 win.

The two sides met again in an even longer semi-final matchup three days later. The Oil Kings jumped out to a 3-1 lead by the midpoint of the second period on goals from Mads Eller, Mitch Moroz and Edgars Kulda.

But the Foreurs had other plans, clawing level on a goal from defenceman Guillaume Gelinas with 36 seconds remaining in the third period.

The first two overtime periods solved nothing, but 2:42 into the third overtime period, Edmonton’s Curtis Lazar finally broke the tie, handing the Oil Kings a 4-3 victory in what stands as the longest game in Memorial Cup history.

Edmonton advanced to the final, overcoming 1-0 and 2-1 deficits versus the Guelph Storm early on in the contest.

As was the case in the Oil Kings’ WHL Championship-clinching victory in Portland, the second period played a pivotal role. The Oil Kings scored three times in the sandwich stanza en route to a 6-3 victory, a win buoyed by a five-point effort from Samuelsson.

The Swedish forward won the Ed Chynoweth Trophy as the tournament’s leading scorer, finishing the 2014 Memorial Cup with eight points (4G-4A) from five games played.

Kulda won the Stafford Smythe Memorial Trophy as the tournament’s Most Valuable Player, while Lazar was named the winner of the George Parsons Trophy for sportsmanship.

The 2014 Edmonton Oil Kings were paced by first-round NHL Draft selections Samuelsson, Lazar and Reinhart, and back-stopped by a future NHL netminder in Tristan Jarry.

The 2022 Oil Kings have been paced by a quartet of first-round NHL Draft selections, with eight NHL picks overall on this year’s team.

After a three-year wait, it’s time for Canada’s junior hockey fans to come together again. The Edmonton Oil Kings are hoping to make this year’s trip out East as memorable as the last one.