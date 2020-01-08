Oil Kings rise to fifth in Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

Toronto, Ont. – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week sixteen edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season. The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

Holding steady in the third spot, the Portland Winterhawks remained the top-ranked Western Hockey League team in this week’s rankings. Now 12-0-0-1 in their previous 13 games, the Winterhawks earned 6-4 and 5-3 wins against the Spokane Chiefs while also topping the Tri-City Americans 6-2 throughout the past week. Forward Seth Jarvis, a ‘B’-rated prospect for the 2020 NHL Draft, led the way in the last two victories with a hat trick against the Americans and the first four-point game of his WHL career Tuesday at home against the Chiefs. Up next for the Winterhawks is a pair of games on Vancouver Island against the Victoria Royals beginning Friday, January 10 (7:05 p.m. PT).

Rising three spots to third this week were the Edmonton Oil Kings, who continue to hold onto the top spot in the WHL’s overall standings with a 27-7-5-2 record and 61 points. A three-game winning streak and 8-1-1-1 stretch in their past 10 games have extended their lead in the Eastern Conference and Central Division to eight points as teams approach the final third of the regular season. Featuring eight players who have already reached double-digit goals on the season, the Oil Kings have been led by 20-year-old forward Riley Sawchuk, who has 49 points (15G-34A) in 41 games this season. Most recently, the Prince Albert, Sask. product has five multi-point games in his last nine contests and is tied for seventh in WHL scoring. The Oil Kings begin a three-game road trip through Saskatchewan on Wednesday, January 8 (7:00 p.m. CT) against the Moose Jaw Warriors at Mosaic Place.

Placing seventh in this week’s edition of the Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings were the Everett Silvertips, who split a pair of games in northern B.C. against the Prince George Cougars after a shootout loss to the Oil Kings on New Year’s Day. Captain Bryce Kindopp became the first player in the WHL to reach the 30-goal plateau this season when he scored twice Friday against the Cougars. The overage forward from Lloydminster, Alta. is on a tear of his own, posting eight multi-point games in his last 13 appearances, scoring in 10 of those games as well. The Silvertips take to the road on Saturday, January 11 (6:05 p.m. PT) against the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Earning an honourable mention this week were the Kamloops Blazers. The Blazers took down a pair of division rivals in two home games, beating the Vancouver Giants 2-1 in overtime before earning a 5-1 victory against the Victoria Royals. Rookie forward Logan Stankoven led the Blazers offensively through the pair of games, posting four points (2G-2A), including the opening goal of each game. The Blazers continue to lead the B.C. Division with a 24-11-2-1 record through 38 games, giving them 51 points. The Blazers will open a home-and-home set against the Kelowna Rockets on Friday, January 10 (7:00 p.m. PT) at the Sandman Centre.



Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 16

Rank: Team: Last Week Ranked: Total Weeks Ranked: 1 Ottawa 67’s (29-6-0-0) 2 14 2 Sherbrooke Phoenix (29-6-3-1) 1 16 3 Portland Winterhawks (28-6-1-3) 3 6 4 Chicoutimi Sagueneens (27-7-4-0) 5 16 5 Edmonton Oil Kings (27-7-5-2) 8 13 6 Moncton Wildcats (27-11-0-0) 6 10 7 Everett Silvertips (26-9-2-1) 4 10 8 Windsor Spitfires (24-8-4-0) – 6 9 Guelph Storm (22-10-1-4) 9 5 10 Peterborough Petes (25-11-2-1) 7 8 Honourable Mention: Kitchener Rangers (22-11-3-2) – 0 Kamloops Blazers (24-11-2-1) – 1 Saginaw Spirit (23-11-2-2) – 2



About the Western Hockey League

