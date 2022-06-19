Oil Kings ready for Memorial Cup challenge following lengthy post-season run

By the time the Edmonton Oil Kings begin their tournament opener at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, their post-season journey will have spanned two full months.

Edmonton’s run to the 2022 WHL Championship included 16 wins, 19 games, and a lifetime’s worth of memorable moments as the Oil Kings captured their third Ed Chynoweth Cup in modern franchise history.

“These are exciting times for our organization,” Oil Kings head coach Brad Lauer said Saturday. “This has been a long time coming and our guys are excited for it.”

The journey began April 21 with a business-like 4-1 victory versus the Lethbridge Hurricanes. Edmonton won its first nine post-season games, sweeping aside the Hurricanes and Red Deer Rebels in the first two rounds of the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

After splitting the first two games of the Eastern Conference Championship, the Oil Kings used home ice to their advantage, winning Games 3, 4 and 5 at Rogers Place to dispatch the Winnipeg ICE 4-1 in their best-of-seven set.

Edmonton split the first two games of the 2022 WHL Championship Series, too, losing Game 1 at home to the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The Oil Kings found a way to win both Games 3 and 4 in Kent, Wash., one via shutout, the other via a last-gasp game-winning goal from defenceman Logan Dowhaniuk, before outlasting an energetic, physical Thunderbirds squad in six games to claim the Ed Chynoweth Cup on home ice.

Overtime proved fruitful too, as the WHL Champions won on all three occasions in which a contest required extra time. Captain Jake Neighbours won Game 3 of Edmonton’s second-round series in Red Deer with a breakaway goal. Forwards Tyler Horstmann and Justin Sourdif played overtime hero in Games 1 and 3 of the Western Conference Championship against Winnipeg, with the latter scoring a highlight-reel goal to, at the time, give his side a 2-1 series lead versus the top-ranked ICE.

Arizona Coyotes first-round pick Dylan Guenther and veteran forward Carter Souch led the way offensively for Edmonton with 21 points apiece during the 2022 WHL Playoffs, while Montreal Canadiens prospect Kaiden Guhle put up eight goals and 16 points from the blue line.

Goaltender Sebastian Cossa, a first-round selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2021, matched a modern franchise record with five shutouts during the post-season, including two during the 2022 WHL Championship Series against the Thunderbirds.

Cossa, the first goaltender selected in last year’s NHL Draft, finished the post-season with a 1.93 goals-against average.

The Oil Kings were ruthlessly efficient through the 2022 WHL Playoffs. Since the League’s playoff bracket expanded to 16 teams in 2002, only one, the 2006 Vancouver Giants, suffered fewer losses during a championship run than did the 2022 Edmonton squad.

“We have to keep playing our game, not really change a whole lot,” said Guhle, who was named WHL Playoffs MVP. “There are obviously good teams here (at the Memorial Cup), all championship teams. Just keep playing our game – if we do that, we’ll be fine.

“It’s a quick turnaround from winning (the WHL Championship). You have fun at home and celebrate, then you have to dial it back in for another week and a half. That’s the biggest thing – keeping your mindset straight and knowing there’s still one more step to go.”

“It’s similar to playoffs in the sense you’re going to have to make changes,” said Oil Kings captain Jake Neighbours, “you’re going to have to make them a little more quickly with playing different teams in such a short amount of time.”

“We’re looking forward to it, it’s a short-term competition, most guys have played (the format) in spring hockey growing up. We have to make sure we just don’t have too many breakdowns, and go out there and just play our game,” Neighbours added.

But at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, they face league champions from the OHL and QMJHL that enjoyed similar post-seasons. Shawinigan went 13-3 during their run to the QMJHL title, while Hamilton did not lose a game through the first three rounds of the OHL playoffs, besting the Windsor Spitfires in a seven-game thriller in the championship series.

“We have an opportunity to do something special, just like all these other teams here, but our main focus is going to be Game 1. We don’t go too far down the road, we always look at what’s in front of us,” Lauer noted.

Edmonton begins the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Tuesday, June 21 versus the QMJHL Champion Shawinigan Cataraces (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5).