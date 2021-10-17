Oil Kings & Raiders swap defencemen on Sunday

The Edmonton Oil Kings and Prince Albert Raiders exchanged defencemen on Sunday afternoon.

Headed to Edmonton is 17-year-old Graydon Gotaas along with a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft. Making his way to Prince Albert is 17-year-old Ross Stanley.

Gotaas, a product of Camrose, Alta., was a second-round pick (44th overall) of the Raiders in the 2019 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut during the 2019-20 season and was a regular for the Raiders in the WHL Hub Centre in 2020-21. Over 20 career WHL regular season contests, the 5-foot-11, 176-pound Gotaas has tallied four points (1G-3A).

Stanley, a product of Edson, Alta., was a second-round pick (40th overall) of the Oil Kings in the 2019 WHL Draft. He made his WHL debut during the 2020-21 season, skating in 18 games. Over 21 career WHL regular season outings, the 6-foot, 184-pound Stanley has one assist to his credit.

The Oil Kings are in action Sunday afternoon (4 p.m. MT) when they host the Red Deer Rebels. Next action for the Raiders comes Friday, October 22 (7 p.m. MT) when they visit the Medicine Hat Tigers.