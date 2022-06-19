Oil Kings Memorial Cup schedule to begin Tuesday versus Cataractes

The Edmonton Oil Kings hit the ice in Saint John for the first time Sunday in preparation for the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The Oil Kings begin their three-game, round-robin schedule Tuesday versus the QMJHL Champion Shawinigan Cataractes.

Edmonton and Shawinigan will meet for the third time in tournament history, with both sides holding a 1-1 head-to-head record from the 2012 event.

In fact, the Oil Kings will start their quest for a national championship with a back-to-back against the two QMJHL sides in the tournament, following up that Tuesday date with the Cataractes by facing the host Saint John Sea Dogs Wednesday.

Edmonton has faced Saint John once before, falling to the Sea Dogs in the 2012 round-robin.

The WHL Champions will conclude the round-robin portion of the schedule Friday, June 24 with their first-ever meeting versus the OHL Champion Hamilton Bulldogs.

If necessary, a tie-breaker game would be played Sunday, June 26, with the semi-final slated for the following night.

The Memorial Cup will be awarded following the final, scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.

Each Memorial Cup game can be seen live across Canada on TSN and RDS.

Edmonton Oil Kings Schedule – 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia