Oil Kings Memorial Cup journey ends with setback to Bulldogs

Saint John, N.B. – Nearly 10 full months after it opened on home ice against the Red Deer Rebels, the 2021-22 Edmonton Oil Kings season has drawn to a close on the East Coast.

The Oil Kings fell 4-2 to the Hamilton Bulldogs Friday, ending their stay at the 2022 Memorial Cup by Kia after three round-robin games.

Mason McTavish’s goal at 13:26 of the third period stood up as the game winner as the Bulldogs withstood a furious Edmonton third-period rally.

“I thought this was our best game of the tournament,” Oil Kings head coach Brad Lauer noted following the contest.

“We were more engaged, more purpose to our game, we generated lots of opportunities, unfortunately we didn’t finish some of them,” he added.

Hamilton’s power-play was the story of a busy opening frame, scoring on each of its first-period opportunities.

Forward Avery Hayes opened the scoring 9:09 into the opening frame after he stepped to the front of the net off Cossa’s right shoulder and pushed a low shot past the Edmonton goaltender.

Seattle Kraken prospect Ryan Winterton extended the Bulldogs leads with just over three minutes to play in the period, capitalizing on an open look from just outside the blue paint after a setup from centre Logan Morrison.

The two sides traded chances through a goal-less middle frame, with Oil Kings netminder Sebastian Cossa making the best save of the period with just over four minutes left.

The Detroit Red Wings prospect lunged from right to left across his crease, robbing Bulldogs forward Patrick Thomas wih his left pad.

Edmonton finally found the scoresheet with a short-handed goal 2:03 into the third period.

Chicago Blackhawks prospect Jalen Luypen strode down the left wing behind linemate Jaxsen Wiebe. Luypen accepted a pass before wiring a puck off the left post and in for his first goal of the tournament.

But McTavish restored the Ontario side’s two-goal lead with 6:34 to play, accepting a pass in the right circle before quickly releasing a shot that found its way into the back of the net.

Edmonton continued to press; captain Jake Neighbours cut the deficit to one, once again, by deflecting a Carter Souch point shot past a screened Marco Constantini with 2:46 left on the clock.

The Oil Kings would get no closer, though, and Anaheim Ducks third-overall pick McTavish iced proceedings with an empty-net marker as time expired to confirm a Hamilton 4-2 victory.

“That’s the closest to us I’ve seen all tournament since we’ve been here, just couldn’t finish early,” captain Jake Neighbours said following the game. “It’s a big group of brothers, we’re very proud of each other.”

It’s been a long season, we’ve been through a lot, it’s rewarding I guess, to get to this point with them, but an unfortunate end to the season,” he added.

“We demand a lot of our kids, we push them every day,” Lauer said. “They work hard every day, they help each other.”

“It’s great to see these kids grow like they have, you can only be proud of that.”

Costantini was named the game’s first star after turning aside 40 of the 42 Oil Kings shots sent his way.

Cossa made 32 saves in the Edmonton crease.

The Bulldogs finished 2/3 on the power-play, while the Oil Kings went 0/2.