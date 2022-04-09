Oil Kings & Hurricanes set to clash in first round of 2022 WHL Playoffs

The first series of the 2022 WHL Playoffs has been confirmed as the Central Division-champion Edmonton Oil Kings will face-off against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

The first-round matchup was confirmed on Saturday evening after the Edmonton Oil Kings clinched the Central Division title with a 6-4 victory over the Red Deer Rebels and the Lethbridge Hurricanes knocked off the Calgary Hitmen by a 5-1 margin.

This marks the first time that the Oil Kings and Hurricanes will go head-to-head in the WHL Playoffs.

The Oil Kings laid claim to the season series in 2021-22, going 6-2-0-0, but the last time these two teams met, it was the Hurricanes prevailing by a 5-1 score at Edmonton on March 27.

Arizona Coyotes prospect Dylan Guenther led all scorers during the season series, powering the Oil Kings with 12 points (8G-4A), while veteran forward Justin Hall recorded seven points (5G-2A) to boost the Hurricanes.

Between the pipes, Detroit Red Wings prospect Sebastian Cossa served as the goaltender of record for all six of Edmonton’s victories, while mainstay Bryan Thomson took care of business in the blue paint during two Hurricanes wins.

Prior to kick starting the 2022 WHL Playoffs, the Oil Kings will round out the Regular Season with three road games – April 10 at Calgary, April 15 at Medicine Hat, and April 16 at Red Deer. As for the Hurricanes, they close out the Regular Season by hosting the Moose Jaw Warriors on April 15 before traveling north to face the Calgary Hitmen on April 17.

Game 1 of the first-round series between the Edmonton Oil Kings and Lethbridge Hurricanes is scheduled for Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. MT (Rogers Place). The series will shift south for Game 3 on Tuesday, April 26 at 7 p.m. MT (Enmax Centre).

Game Visitor Home Date Time 1 Lethbridge @ Edmonton Thursday, April 21 7:00 2 Lethbridge @ Edmonton Saturday, April 23 7:00 3 Edmonton @ Lethbridge Tuesday, April 26 7:00 4 Edmonton @ Lethbridge Thursday, April 28 7:00 5 * Lethbridge @ Edmonton Saturday, April 30 2:00 6 * Edmonton @ Lethbridge Sunday, May 1 7:00 7 * Lethbridge @ Edmonton TBD – May 3 or 4 7:00

* If necessary