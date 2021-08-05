Oil Kings hire Michael Chan as Director of Scouting

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have hired Michael Chan as their new Director of Scouting, the team announced Thursday.

Chan, 29, rejoins the Oil Kings after spending this past season as the Video Coach for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity that was provided to me by the Toronto Marlies,” said Chan. “The growth I was able to experience during my time in the organization was incredible.

“Things I took most from my time in Toronto was the emphasis on treating people right, the culture of innovation and the commitment to being process-oriented. The balancing of perspectives and organization of information into a coherent decision-making process that put the players first – whether it was scouting, player development or coaching – is something I hope to bring back to this new role.”

Prior to working for the Marlies, the Edmonton native spent the previous three years with the Oil Kings as their Video Coach and Hockey Operations Coordinator. He also served as a Hockey Operations Intern with the Edmonton Oilers during the 2013-14 and 2015-16 seasons.

“Our entire organization is excited to welcome Michael back to the Oil Kings,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “He’s made a significant impact over his previous tenure with the team and has a strong understanding of our club’s mission and philosophies.

“He will bring a modern approach to evaluating players and work closely with the entire scouting staff to prepare our group for the annual WHL Drafts.”

In his previous role with the Oil Kings, he worked closely on WHL and CHL Draft preparations with Hill, while also fulfilling his duties with the coaching staff providing all their video requirements, opposition pre-scouts, analytics and team statistics, along with assisting on-ice with player development.

“The opportunity to come back and work alongside Kirt and the rest of the staff is exciting,” said Chan on his decision to return to Edmonton. “It’s an organization that I’ve grown with, they’ve made a commitment to my development, and I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Chan began his coaching career on the University of Alberta Golden Bears (U Sports) coaching staff from 2013-16 as an Assistant Coach and Video Coach. He has also served time with Hockey Canada working as the Video Coach for Team Canada Red at both the 2016 and 2017 U17 World Hockey Challenges and was an assistant coach with the National Sledge Team at the 2017 Para-Ice Hockey World Championship.

Chan will begin his new role with the Oil Kings immediately.