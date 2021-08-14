Oil Kings goaltender Cossa signs with Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings announced Saturday the signing of Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Cossa, a product of Fort McMurray, Alta., was selected 15th overall by Detroit in the 2021 NHL Draft. He was the first netminder selected in this year’s NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old led all WHL goaltenders with a 1.57 goals-against average and 0.941 save percentage during the 2020-21 WHL season, posting a 17-1-0-1 record as Edmonton captured its third successive Central Division championship. Cossa’s four shutouts this past campaign also tied for the league lead. For his efforts, Cossa was named the Central Division’s Top Goaltender.

The 6-foot-6, 210-pound puckstopper was originally selected by the Edmonton Oil Kings in the second round, 36th overall, in the 2017 WHL Draft. In 52 career WHL regular season games, Cossa has compiled a 38-7-2-2 record, 1.98 goals-against average, 0.928 save percentage, and eight shutouts.

Cossa also recently took part in Hockey Canada’s National Junior Team Summer Development Camp.