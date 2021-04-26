Oil Kings goaltender Cossa named WHL Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named WHL Goaltender of the Week for the week ending April 25, 2021.

Cossa, an 18-year-old product of Fort McMurray, Alta., was solid in two outings, going 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 goals-against average, .982 save percentage and one shutout this past week in the WHL’s Central Division.

On Thursday, April 22, Cossa was perfect as he turned aside all 30 shots sent his way in a 3-0 triumph over the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The 6-foot-6, 203-pound puckstopper followed up with another strong performance on Saturday, April 24, blocking 24 of the 25 pucks he faced in a 4-1 win at Medicine Hat.

Cossa, who was identified as an ‘A’ prospect by NHL Central Scouting ahead of the 2021 NHL Draft, has appeared in 15 games this season, going 14-0-0-1 with a 1.46 GAA, .945 SV% and three shutouts. He leads the WHL in goals-against average and wins, is tied for first in save percentage, and is third in shutouts.

Originally selected by the Oil Kings in the second round (36th overall) of the 2017 WHL Draft, Cossa has appeared in 48 career WHL regular season games, securing a record of 35-6-2-2 with a 1.98 GAA, .928 SV% and seven shutouts.

Cossa and the Oil Kings take on the Calgary Hitmen on Friday, April 30 at 7 p.m. MT at the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation.

