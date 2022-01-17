Oil Kings, Giants complete deadline day blockbuster

The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for forward Jacob Boucher and first-round selections in the 2022 and 2025 WHL Prospects Drafts.

The two Clubs announced the trade Monday.

“We would like to welcome Justin and his family to the Oil Kings organization,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “We are extremely excited to be adding a player and person of Justin’s caliber to our team. He brings a very dynamic and driven approach to the game that will add great speed, skill and competitiveness to our lineup. We look forward to integrating Justin into our dressing room and look forward to his contributions to the Oil Kings.”

Originally selected third overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2017 WHL Draft, Sourdif joins the Oil Kings after producing 166 points (69G-97A) in a Vancouver uniform. He was also a member of the Giants side that won the Western Conference Championship in 2019.

The product of Surrey, B.C. was named the B.C. Division Player of the Year during the 2020-21 season.

Internationally, Sourdif recently represented Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship. He also captured a silver medal with Canada at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, and suited up with Team Canada Red during the 2018 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge.

In 30 games this season with the Oil Kings, Boucher totalled 20 points (10G-10A).

The product of Legal, Alta. was originally selected by the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the ninth round of the 2017 WHL Draft. In 49 career games in the WHL with Lethbridge and Edmonton, Boucher has recorded 24 points (11G-13A).

🔁 TRADE ALERT 🔁 The #OilKings have acquired F Justin Sourdif from the Vancouver Giants in exchange for F Jacob Boucher, a '22 1st round pick and a '25 1st round pick. DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/mldv28JXMj#TheKingdom 📸: Rob Wilton/Vancouver Giants pic.twitter.com/8DXc9jPEFP — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) January 17, 2022