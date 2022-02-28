Oil Kings forward Souch named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings forward Carter Souch has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending February 27, 2022.

The 20-year-old posted eight points (5G-3A) in three appearances this past week, helping the Oil Kings collect a trio of victories on home ice.

The product of Edmonton, Alta. started his week with a goal and two assists Monday, February 21 in a 6-3 win versus the Winnipeg ICE. Souch evened the score at 2-2 7:28 into the second period before setting up the eventual game-winner just under four minutes later.

Souch added three more points, including two goals, Friday, February 25 as Edmonton doubled up the Regina Pats 6-3.

He registered his second multi-goal game of the week Saturday, February 26, scoring the game-winner and earning first-star honours in a 5-2 triumph over the Prince Albert Raiders.

Souch has set career bests in goals (19), assists (38) and points (57) during the 2021-22 season and currently sits third in team scoring for the Eastern Conference-leading Oil Kings.

The 5-foot-10, 165-pound forward was originally selected by Edmonton in the fourth round of the 2016 WHL Draft. In 244 career WHL regular season appearances, all with his hometown Oil Kings, he has registered 177 points (57G-120A).

Souch and the Edmonton Oil Kings are next in action Wednesday, March 2 when they play host to the Medicine Hat Tigers (7:00 p.m. MT, Rogers Place).

