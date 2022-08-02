Oil Kings forward Luypen signs with Chicago Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have signed Edmonton Oil Kings forward Jalen Luypen to a three-year, entry-level contract that runs through the 2024-25 season.

The Blackhawks announced the signing Tuesday. Luypen was selected by Chicago in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

Luypen, who hails from Kelowna, B.C., set career bests during the 2021-22 WHL season in goals (29), assists (35) and points (64) with the Oil Kings, adding nine points (4G-5A) in 19 playoff outings as Edmonton captured the WHL Championship.

The 20-year-old added three points (1G-2A) in three games at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.