Oil Kings forward Guenther named WHL Player of the Month

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings forward Dylan Guenther has been named WHL Player of the Month for February / March 2021.

Guenther, a top-ranked prospect for the 2021 NHL Draft, recorded 18 points (9G-9A) and a plus-12 rating in nine games as the Oil Kings went 9-1-0-0 to begin the 2020-21 WHL Regular Season.

The hometown product of Edmonton, Alta. secured six multi-point performances, including two four-point efforts, both of which came on opening weekend against the Lethbridge Hurricanes.

With nine goals, Guenther sits tied for first in WHL goal scoring. His nine assists rank him T-11th in the WHL, while his 18 points have him in a three-way tie for second across the league.

A 6-foot-1, 181-pound right winger, Guenther is listed as an ‘A’ prospect by NHL Central Scouting on its Players to Watch List for the 2021 NHL Draft. Originally selected by the Oil Kings with the first-overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft, Guenther was named WHL Rookie of the Year for the 2019-20 season. In 75 career WHL games, he has collected 81 points (38G-43A) and a plus-40 rating.

Guenther and the Oil Kings return to action on Friday, April 2 at 7 p.m. MT when they visit the Red Deer Rebels.

