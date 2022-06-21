Oil Kings edged by Cataractes in Memorial Cup opener

Saint John, N.B. – Pierrick Dube and Olivier Nadeau scored third-period goals less than 90 seconds apart as the Shawinigan Cataractes upended the Edmonton Oil Kings in round-robin play Tuesday at the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia.

The duo of Xavier Bourgault and Mavrik Bourque each had two points, while Charles-Antoine Lavallee made 25 saves as Shawinigan resigned Edmonton to a tournament-opening setback.

“It didn’t seem like we were very connected, five-on-five,” Oil Kings head coach Brad Lauer noted following the contest. “We’re a better team than what we showed tonight.”

“It’s one of those learning things, I think guys were a little bit nervous, but at the end of the day I don’t think we were good enough,” he added.

The Cataractes struck first, taking advantage of an extended power-play midway through the first period. Defenceman Jordan Tourigny grabbed the puck off a faceoff in the Edmonton zone, walking from the point to the high slot before firing a shot past the blocker hand of Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa.

Edmonton outshot Shawinigan 14-11 in the opening frame but had to wait until the final minute of the period to draw level. Nashville Predators prospect Luke Prokop ripped a puck home with 44 seconds remaining in the first period after carrying the disc from the left point to a high-percentage shooting area in the slot.

The Oil Kings gained their first lead of the tournament 4:11 into period two on an odd-man rush, when forward Tyler Horstmann skated down the right wing, firing a puck over Lavallee’s shoulder.

The lead would last only three minutes, however. Edmonton Oilers first-rounder Bourgault levelled the score at 2-2 at 7:11, receiving a pass in the left circle before quickly releasing a wrist shot that got past Cossa.

Edmonton’s depth remained on display on the Tuesday scoresheet when, with 2:57 left in the second period, 17-year-old forward Cole Miller wired a puck past Lavallee from the right side for his first goal of the post-season after accepting a cross-seam pass from linemate Jalen Luypen.

The Oil Kings held the lead through two periods, scoring on two of their four second-period shots.

The Cataractes evened the score 5:37 into period three, though, when Dube’s long-range wrister found its way in through heavy traffic.

Nadeau, a prospect of the Buffalo Sabres, gave the Quebec side the lead 1:18 later from the low slot after Bourque pushed a puck toward him from behind the net.

“Unfortunately, we had a lapse for three minutes, they got the momentum, and we started chasing it,” Lauer said.

Cossa turned aside 31 shots on the night for Edmonton, including a sensational pad stop off Bourque in the first period and lunging blocker save off Bourgault in the second frame.

Prokop led all Oil Kings scorers with a goal and an assist, while forward Jakub Demek won 26 of his 35 face-off attempts.

“I don’t think we played a very good game at all,” Prokop said after the game. “We weren’t structured, we weren’t doing the things we were capable of doing all playoffs long.”

“It’s a quick turnaround, another game tomorrow, we’ve just got to reset and get ready for that. If we win that one tomorrow we’re right back in the tournament,” the defenceman added.

Edmonton went 0/5 on the power-play, while Shawinigan was 1/5.

The Oil Kings will continue the round-robin portion of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Wednesday, June 22 versus the host Saint John Sea Dogs (4:00 p.m. MT, TD Station, TSN 1/5).