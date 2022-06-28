Oil Kings defenceman Prokop named CHL Humanitarian of the Year

Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Luke Prokop was recognized Tuesday as the CHL Humanitarian of the Year for his efforts off the ice and in the community. Prokop was named a finalist for the CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award after winning the Doug Wickenheiser Memorial Trophy as WHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Prokop, a prospect of the Nashville Predators (2020, 3-73), created the Shots for Impact Program in support of Kids Help Phone ahead of the 2021-22 WHL season, donating $10 for each of his shots on goal this season. From there, he worked to secure matching donations from the Edmonton Oil Kings, Nashville Predators, and Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, collectively raising over $12,000 to benefit the Kids Help Phone.

The 20-year-old Prokop inspired the world on July 19, 2021 when he came out as the first openly gay player signed to an NHL contract. Since then, the Edmonton-born blueliner has worked tirelessly to fight for inclusion in hockey and across sport.

Prokop played a vital role in the development of the Edmonton Oil Kings first ever Pride Day Game, hosted on April 9 at Rogers Place. As a part of the celebrations for this day, he teamed up with Bauer Hockey to have custom skates made featuring Pride colours.

On the ice, the 6-foot-5, 220-pound Prokop enjoyed a career season as a member of the WHL Champion Edmonton Oil Kings. In 58 WHL regular season games, he registered a career-high 35 points (11G-24A). During the 2022 WHL Playoffs, Prokop played a key part on the Oil Kings blueline, chipping in with 16 points (4G-12A) in 19 games and being named WHL Player of the Week on one occasion.

The last WHL player to be named CHL Humanitarian of the Year was Tyler Wong of the Lethbridge Hurricanes (2016-17). Prokop is the first ever Edmonton Oil King to be named CHL Humanitarian of the Year.

Prokop was originally selected by the Calgary Hitmen seventh overall in the 2017 WHL Prospects Draft. In 208 career WHL regular season games, he has secured 76 points (18G-58A).

CHL Humanitarian of the Year Award Finalists, 2021-22

Mark Woolley, Owen Sound Attack (OHL)

Brett Budgell, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)