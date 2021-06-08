Oil Kings defenceman Peters named 2020-21 WHL Scholastic Player of the Year

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today Edmonton Oil Kings defenceman Ethan Peters (Moose Jaw, Sask.) has won the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy as WHL Scholastic Player of the Year presented by CIBC.

The 2021 NHL Draft prospect totalled five points (1G-4A) in 23 games played during the 2020-21 WHL season. The 18-year-old made his WHL debut February 26, 2021 and registered his first WHL point in his second career game one day later. Peters scored his first career WHL goal April 2, 2021. He was signed to a WHL standard player agreement by Edmonton January 4, 2021 after being added to the Oil Kings protected list in September of 2018.

Peters has been enrolled both at Moose Jaw’s Vanier Collegiate and the Regina Catholic Learning Online Program through a partnership between the two school divisions. He achieved a core average of 94.67% in his completed Grade 12 courses, including a 98% grade in Math 30 Pre Calculus and 97% in English 30 B.

“It is truly remarkable for a student to achieve such high grades this year with no in-class instruction,” said Sharon Sereda, Education Advisor for the Oil Kings. “The discipline and motivation he has exhibited is outstanding.”

“Ethan’s tremendous academic habits have proven to translate directly to his on-ice performance, as we as a staff see tremendous potential for Ethan moving forward,” added Oil Kings assistant coach Luke Pierce. “Ethan led all first-year players in time on ice. His immediate impact in such a competitive environment can be strongly attributed to his capacity for learning and his desire to grow as a player and person.”

The 6-foot-2, 165-pound blueliner is the first member of the Oil Kings franchise to win the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy, and the first defenceman to be named WHL Scholastic Player of the Year since Spokane Chiefs blueliner Ty Smith won the award during the 2017-18 WHL season. Peters is also the first Central Division player to earn WHL Scholastic Player of the Year honours since Chris Nielsen of the Calgary Hitmen won the award for the second consecutive year during the 1999-2000 WHL season.

Committed to recognizing academic excellence, the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy for WHL Scholastic Player of the Year is presented annually to the WHL player who has excelled both in the classroom and on the ice during the WHL Regular Season.

One of Canada’s leading hockey philanthropists, the trophy is named in memory of Mr. Doc Seaman, who played a vital role in establishing the WHL’s Education Program. The program ensures players in the WHL can develop their skills on the ice at the highest level without compromising their academic goals. Since 1993, the WHL Scholarship program has awarded over 6,700 scholarships to graduate players, representing an investment in excess of $31 million by WHL Club Ownership. This season, WHL Clubs will contribute in excess of $2.6 million to 373 WHL graduates utilizing the WHL Scholarship.

First awarded for the 1983-84 WHL season, the Scholastic Player of the Year Trophy was named in honour of Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman in 1996.

The WHL remains committed to recognizing academic excellence. All WHL players are encouraged to enroll in post-secondary courses, with these courses fully-funded by WHL Clubs.

Upon graduating from the WHL, every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. Every player who plays in the WHL is eligible to receive the WHL Scholarship. For every season a player plays in the WHL, they receive a guaranteed, full-year WHL Scholarship including tuition, textbooks and compulsory fees to a post-secondary institution of their choice. The WHL Scholarship is a fully-guaranteed academic scholarship with no requirement to play university hockey to qualify. The WHL graduate can apply the funding to any post-secondary or career-enhancing program of his choice, including trades schools or professional career training programs.

Winners of the Daryl K. (Doc) Seaman Memorial Trophy / WHL Scholastic Player of the Year (since 2001)

2020-21 – Ethan Peters, Edmonton Oil Kings

2019-20 – Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

2018-19 – Dustin Wolf, Everett Silvertips *

2017-18 – Ty Smith, Spokane Chiefs

2016-17 – Brian King, Everett Silvertips

2015-16 – Tanner Kaspick, Brandon Wheat Kings

2014-15 – Nick McBride, Prince Albert Raiders

2013-14 – Nelson Nogier, Saskatoon Blades

2012-13 – Josh Morrissey, Prince Albert Raiders *

2011-12 – Reid Gow, Spokane Chiefs

2010-11 – Colin Smith, Kamloops Blazers

2009-10 – Adam Lowry, Swift Current Broncos

2008-09 – Stefan Elliott, Saskatoon Blades

2007-08 – Jordan Eberle, Regina Pats

2006-07 – Keith Aulie, Brandon Wheat Kings

2005-06 – Brennan Wray, Moose Jaw Warriors

2004-05 – Gilbert Brule, Vancouver Giants *

2003-04 – Devan Dubnyk, Kamloops Blazers *

2002-03 – Brett Dickie, Brandon Wheat Kings

2001-02 – Tyler Metcalfe, Seattle Thunderbirds

2000-01 – Dan Hulak, Portland Winter Hawks *

* Denotes CHL Scholastic Player of the Year recipient

