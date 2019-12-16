Oil Kings’ Cossa named WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Edmonton Oil Kings goaltender Sebastian Cossa has been named the WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week for the week ending December 15, 2019.

The 17-year-old Cossa appeared in 124 minutes of action over the previous week, posting a 2-0-0-0 record, 0.97 goals-against average, and stopped 53 of 55 shots for a 0.964 save percentage.

After appearing briefly in Wednesday’s 3-1 win against the Swift Current Broncos, Cossa helped the Oil Kings complete a sweep of a two-game set against the divisional opponent with a 25-save performance in a 5-1 win. Cossa stopped 12 shots in the first, three in the second, and 10 in the third to earn the victory.

Heading onto the road Saturday, Cossa stood tall against another divisional opponent, stopping 28 of 29 shots in a 7-1 win over the Medicine Hat Tigers. Cossa stopped seven of eight shots in the first period, then stopped all 21 shots through the final 40 minutes to earn the victory. During the two full games, opposing power plays went a combined 0-for-8 on the power play.

A 6-foot-5, 206-pound product of Fort McMurray, Alta., Cossa has emerged as one of the better young goaltenders in the league this season, posting a 12-2-1-1 record, 2.09 GAA, 0.925 SV%, and two shutouts in 19 games. Cossa is ranked third in GAA, third in SV%, is tied for fifth in shutouts and is tied for sixth in wins. The Oil Kings selected Cossa in the second round, 36th overall, of the 2017 WHL Bantam Draft.

Having played their final game before the WHL’s holiday break, Cossa and the Oil Kings will return to action on Friday, December 27 (7:00 p.m. MT) when they being a home-and-home series against the Red Deer Rebels at Westerner Park Centrium.

WHL Eli Wilson Goaltending Goaltender of the Week

December 9 – December 15: Sebastian Cossa, Edmonton Oil Kings

December 2 – December 8: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

November 25 – December 1: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 18 – November 24: Roman Basran, Kelowna Rockets

November 11 – November 17: David Tendeck, Vancouver Giants

November 4 – November 10: Trent Miner, Vancouver Giants

October 28 – November 3: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

October 21 – October 27: Shane Farkas, Victoria Royals

October 14 – October 20: Dylan Garand, Kamloops Blazers

October 7 – October 13: Joel Hofer, Portland Winterhawks

September 30 – October 6: Ethan Anders, Red Deer Rebels

September 23 – September 29: Beck Warm, Tri-City Americans

September 20 – September 22: Roddy Ross, Seattle Thunderbirds

