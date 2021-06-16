MENU
June 16, 2021

Oil Kings add defenceman Golder from Royals

edmonton oil kings victoria royals whl transactions
Brett Cullen

The Edmonton Oil Kings have added 19-year-old defenceman Carson Golder in a deal with the Victoria Royals.

In exchange, the Royals receive a ninth round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

Golder, a product of Smithers, B.C., has appeared in 54 WHL regular season games, all with Victoria. He skated in 50 contests during the 2019-20 WHL season, recording two assists.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound rearguard was originally signed by the Royals in August of 2018.

