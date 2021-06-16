Oil Kings add defenceman Golder from Royals

The Edmonton Oil Kings have added 19-year-old defenceman Carson Golder in a deal with the Victoria Royals.

In exchange, the Royals receive a ninth round selection in the 2022 WHL Prospects Draft.

🔄 TRADE 🔄 The #OilKings have acquired 2002-born defenceman Carson Golder from the @VictoriaRoyals in exchange for a ninth-round draft pick (previously acquired by Edmonton from Saskatoon). Welcome, Carson! 👊 pic.twitter.com/cFwvN8bGau — Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) June 16, 2021

Golder, a product of Smithers, B.C., has appeared in 54 WHL regular season games, all with Victoria. He skated in 50 contests during the 2019-20 WHL season, recording two assists.

The 6-foot-1, 186-pound rearguard was originally signed by the Royals in August of 2018.