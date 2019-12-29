MENU
2019-20 WHL Regular Season
December 29, 2019

Oil Kings acquire Stewart from Americans

edmonton oil kings tri-city americans whl transactions
Robert Murray
Brian Liesse/Seattle Thunderbirds

 

The Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings have come together on a Sunday morning trade, sending defenceman Samuel Stewart north of the border.

In exchange, the Americans have acquired Edmonton’s fourth-round selection in the 2023 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.

A 6-foot-0, 180-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., the 19-year-old Stewart has posted 13 points (2G-11A) in 32 games with the Americans this season.

Listed by the Americans in 2016, Stewart has appeared in 109 WHL regular season games, posting 31 points (2G-29A). He’s also appeared in seven WHL playoff games, recording a singe goal.

The Oil Kings return to action on Monday, December 30 (7:00 p.m. MT) when they take on the Calgary Hitmen in CHL on Sportsnet action.

