Oil Kings acquire Stewart from Americans
The Tri-City Americans and Edmonton Oil Kings have come together on a Sunday morning trade, sending defenceman Samuel Stewart north of the border.
In exchange, the Americans have acquired Edmonton’s fourth-round selection in the 2023 Western Hockey League Bantam Draft.
A 6-foot-0, 180-pound product of Winnipeg, Man., the 19-year-old Stewart has posted 13 points (2G-11A) in 32 games with the Americans this season.
Listed by the Americans in 2016, Stewart has appeared in 109 WHL regular season games, posting 31 points (2G-29A). He’s also appeared in seven WHL playoff games, recording a singe goal.
The Oil Kings return to action on Monday, December 30 (7:00 p.m. MT) when they take on the Calgary Hitmen in CHL on Sportsnet action.
The Americans have traded defenseman Samuel Stewart to the Edmonton Oil Kings.
Details 🔄 → https://t.co/QE4XYhmFFS pic.twitter.com/KQPiUTYGzW
— Tri-City Americans (@TCAmericans) December 29, 2019
Your #OilKings have acquired defenceman Samuel Stewart from the @TCAmericans in exchange for a 2023 4th round pick! #allhail
FULL TRADE DETAILS ➡️ https://t.co/JWk4CCI5yf
📸: Scott Butner pic.twitter.com/LnOWfeTJ4f
— Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 29, 2019