Oil Kings acquire local forward Miller from Hurricanes

The Edmonton Oil Kings acquired 16-year-old forward Cole Miller from the Lethbridge Hurricanes, the Club announced Wednesday.

In exchange, the Hurricanes receive a second-round selection in the 2023 WHL Prospects Draft, and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 WHL Prospects Draft.

Miller, who hails from Edmonton, appeared in 11 games with the Hurricanes during the 2020-21 season. He scored his first career WHL goal May 1, 2021 against the Medicine Hat Tigers.

The 6-foot-4, 174-pound centre was originally a first-round selection, 16th overall, by the Hurricanes in the 2020 WHL Draft.

“The organization is excited to add Cole to our strong group of 2005-born players,” said Oil Kings President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kirt Hill. “Opportunities to acquire elite young players don’t happen very often which made this potential deal attractive.

“Cole will add size and skill to our young core and be a big part of the immediate and future of the Oil Kings program. We would like welcome the entire Miller family to the organization.”