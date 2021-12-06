Oil Kings acquire defenceman Friedt-Mohr from Chiefs
Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired 18-year-old defenceman Chase Friedt-Mohr from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft .
Friedt-Mohr, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask., has appeared in 15 career WHL games, all with Spokane, compiling two points (1G-1A).
The 6-foot, 196-pound rearguard was originally selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.
🔁 TRADE ALERT 🔁
Your #OilKings have acquired D Chase Friedt-Mohr from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a conditional 2024 8th-round pick. pic.twitter.com/2yyJTYuALa
— Edmonton Oil Kings (@EdmOilKings) December 6, 2021
TRADE 🔀 | The Chiefs have traded D Chase Friedt-Mohr to the @EdmOilKings for a conditional 8th round pick in the 2024 @TheWHL Prospects Draft.
Good luck in Edmonton, Chase!
🔗 | https://t.co/VfHdq3JK0B#GoChiefsGo pic.twitter.com/pofd05xVR6
— Spokane Chiefs (@spokanechiefs) December 6, 2021