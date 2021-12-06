Oil Kings acquire defenceman Friedt-Mohr from Chiefs

Edmonton, Alta. – The Edmonton Oil Kings have acquired 18-year-old defenceman Chase Friedt-Mohr from the Spokane Chiefs in exchange for a conditional eighth-round selection in the 2024 WHL Prospects Draft .

Friedt-Mohr, who hails from Prince Albert, Sask., has appeared in 15 career WHL games, all with Spokane, compiling two points (1G-1A).

The 6-foot, 196-pound rearguard was originally selected by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

