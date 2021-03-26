NOW HIRING: WHL Coordinator, Video Services

Position: Full Time, Salary

Are you passionate about the Western Hockey League? Do you eat, sleep, breathe and live WHL hockey? Do you thrive off the creation of hype video content that has the power to send chills and excite at the same time?

The WHL is looking for a dynamic, energetic and passionate Coordinator, Video Services, to join the WHL Communications department and deliver the high level of engaging and exciting video content that WHL fans have come to expect.

The world of Video Services in the WHL continues to evolve at an ever-increasing rate, allowing opportunity for a creative individual to step in, pitch fresh ideas, and be a part of a motivated Digital Media team that is committed to telling the many stories of the WHL and its 22 member Clubs – be those stories current or historical in nature.

Established in 1966, the WHL is regarded as the world’s finest development league for junior hockey players. The WHL has produced some of hockey’s all-time greats, including Joe Sakic (Swift Current Broncos), Jarome Iginla (Kamloops Blazers), Carey Price (Tri-City Americans) and Ryan Getzlaf (Calgary Hitmen), among many others. Working in the WHL Communications department provides individuals with the opportunity to create dynamic content promoting the future stars of the NHL and Canada’s National Junior Teams.

Do you enjoy a challenge and working in a fast-paced work environment? Is working in hockey and producing exhilarating video content a dream that you have always wanted to pursue? Look no further.

Attributes:

Passion for the Western Hockey League & junior hockey

Outgoing personality and enthusiastic attitude

Detail oriented and organized

Ability to take direction, work independently and work in a group environment

Comfortable working on multiple projects with tight deadlines in a fast-paced, dynamic sports environment

Willingness to work hockey hours, including evenings and weekends

Skills:

Advanced understanding of Adobe Premiere, Adobe Creative Suite, or other comparable video editing & creative programs

Experience & understanding of digital video camera operation & lighting best practices required

Proficiency in the following programs or systems is considered an asset: Adobe InDesign, WordPress

Proficiency in social media management is considered an asset

Hockey knowledge is a requirement

Experience:

Video Production / New Media degree or diploma

Minimum of one to three years experience in hockey video production or other related field

Reports to: Director, Communications

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Support Communications, Marketing & Officiating departments with production of in-house video content & features for WHL.ca, WHL Live, WHL Social Channels, & Officiating Coaching

Contribute to implementation of WHL season content plan in cooperation with WHL Director, Communications & WHL Manager, Communications

Shoot live game content on-location, & producing/shooting interviews for video features for players & officials (as public health allows)

Video clipping & archiving of WHL Highlight Packs to support production of related video content (Saves of the Week, Plays of the Week, etc.)

Monitor WHL Club highlight packages & webcast standards

Provide Video support for the Officiating Department

Provide Video support for WHL member Clubs

Qualified applicants are invited to submit their cover letter, resume, and demo reel or portfolio samples with salary expectations to communications@whl.ca; subject: WHL Coordinator, Video Services.