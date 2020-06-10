Nine WHL players invited to Czech Republic Under-20 Summer Camp

Nine Western Hockey League players are among the 32 skaters invited to the Czech Republic’s Under-20 Summer Training Camp.

Filip Koffer (Hradec Kralove, CZE / Prince George Cougars), Martin Lang (Rokycany, CZE / Moose Jaw Warriors), Pavel Novak (Tabor, CZE / Kelowna Rockets), Jonas Peterek (Ostrava, CZE / Kelowna Rockets), Michal Teply (Havlickuv Brod, CZE / Winnipeg ICE) and Matej Toman (Ceske Budejovice, CZE / Swift Current Broncos) are included in the under-20 forward group. Two defencemen, Simon Kubicek (Jindrichuv Hradec, CZE / Seattle Thunderbirds) and Radek Kucerik (Kyjov, CZE / Saskatoon Blades), along with goaltender Lukas Parik (Neratovice, CZE / Spokane Chiefs) round out the WHL players participating in the camp from June 14-19 in Rokycany, CZE.

The camp, comprised of 18 forwards, 10 defencemen and four goaltenders, is used to help determine the Czech roster for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. from December 26, 2020, to January 5, 2021.

Teply, a signed member of the Chicago Blackhawks and Parik, a Los Angeles Kings goaltending prospect will lead the way for Czech WHL players invited to the under-20 camp. Additionally, 2020 NHL Draft hopefuls Novak and Kubicek will look to make a strong impression in the camp after ranking 85th and 136th; respectively, among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings.