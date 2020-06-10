MENU
June 10, 2020

Nine WHL players invited to Czech Republic Under-20 Summer Camp

Lauren Zandee
by
Lauren Zandee
Zachary Peters / Marissa Baecker / Brian Liesse / Larry Brunt

 

Nine Western Hockey League players are among the 32 skaters invited to the Czech Republic’s Under-20 Summer Training Camp.

Filip Koffer (Hradec Kralove, CZE / Prince George Cougars), Martin Lang (Rokycany, CZE / Moose Jaw Warriors), Pavel Novak (Tabor, CZE / Kelowna Rockets), Jonas Peterek (Ostrava, CZE / Kelowna Rockets), Michal Teply (Havlickuv Brod, CZE / Winnipeg ICE) and Matej Toman (Ceske Budejovice, CZE / Swift Current Broncos) are included in the under-20 forward group. Two defencemen, Simon Kubicek (Jindrichuv Hradec, CZE / Seattle Thunderbirds) and Radek Kucerik (Kyjov, CZE / Saskatoon Blades), along with goaltender Lukas Parik (Neratovice, CZE / Spokane Chiefs) round out the WHL players participating in the camp from June 14-19 in Rokycany, CZE.

The camp, comprised of 18 forwards, 10 defencemen and four goaltenders, is used to help determine the Czech roster for the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. The tournament will be held in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta. from December 26, 2020, to January 5, 2021.

Teply, a signed member of the Chicago Blackhawks and Parik, a Los Angeles Kings goaltending prospect will lead the way for Czech WHL players invited to the under-20 camp. Additionally, 2020 NHL Draft hopefuls Novak and Kubicek will look to make a strong impression in the camp after ranking 85th and 136th; respectively, among North American skaters on the NHL Central Scouting final rankings.

Name Hometown WHL Team
Filip Koffer Hradec Kralove, CZE Prince George Cougars
Pavel Novak Tabor, CZE Kelowna Rockets
Jonas Peterek Ostrava, CZE Kelowna Rockets
Martin Lang Rokycany, CZE Prince George Cougars
Michal Teply Havlickuv Brod, CZE Winnipeg ICE
Matej Toman Ceske Budejovice, CZE Swift Current Broncos
Simon Kubicek Jindrichuv Hradec, CZE Seattle Thunderbirds
Radek Kucerik Kyjov, CZE Saskatoon Blades
Lukas Parik Neratovice, CZE Spokane Chiefs
