Nine WHL Alumni nominated for NHL’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Nine WHL Alumni have been named 2022 nominees for the National Hockey League’s Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

The Professional Hockey Writers Association announced the 32 nominees Monday. Each local chapter of the PHWA submits a nomination, with the top three vote-getters designated as finalists.

First awarded in 1967-68, the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy is presented annually “to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”

2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy Nominees – WHL Alumni

(last WHL Club in parentheses)

Ryan Getzlaf (Calgary Hitmen) – Anaheim Ducks

Andrew Ladd (Calgary Hitmen) – Arizona Coyotes

Jake DeBrusk (Red Deer Rebels) – Boston Bruins

Kris Russell (Medicine Hat Tigers) – Edmonton Oilers

Jared Spurgeon (Spokane Chiefs) – Minnesota Wild

Carey Price (Tri-City Americans) – Montreal Canadiens

Zdeno Chara (Prince George Cougars) – New York Islanders

Luke Schenn (Kelowna Rockets) – Vancouver Canucks

Josh Morrissey (Kelowna Rockets) – Winnipeg Jets

Getzlaf (Calgary Hitmen, 2001-05) became the Anaheim Ducks’ all-time leading scorer, surpassing the 1,000-point milestone in this, his 17th and final NHL campaign. His storied NHL career included a Stanley Cup triumph with the Ducks in 2007.

Ladd (Vancouver Giants, Calgary Hitmen, 2002-05) had appeared in only 30 NHL games over the previous three NHL campaigns before scoring seven times in 49 games with the Arizona Coyotes this season. Ladd recently appeared in his 1,000th NHL games. The product of Maple Ridge, B.C. won a Stanley Cup with Carolina in 2006.

DeBrusk (Swift Current Broncos, Red Deer Rebels, 2013-16) has persevered following a trade request that was made public in December. He spoke to his Bruins teammates, with fellow forward Taylor Hall telling media DeBrusk indicated his “career was at a crossroads.” DeBrusk, who skated in the 2016 Memorial Cup with the host Red Deer Rebels, has scored 23 goals in 2021-22, his best output in four seasons.

Russell (Medicine Hat Tigers, 2003-07) became the NHL’s leader in blocked shots during the 2021-22 season, all while surpassing the 900-game mark in his NHL career. Russell, a two-time WHL Champion with the Medicine Hat Tigers in 2004 and 2007, is the only NHL player ever to exceed 2,000 shots blocked.

Spurgeon (Spokane Chiefs, 2005-10) has carved out a lengthy NHL career with the Wild, whom he joined as a free-agent training camp invitee in 2010. Spurgeon, who won a WHL Championship and Memorial Cup with the Spokane Chiefs in 2008, has played in more than 750 NHL games with Minnesota, succeeding Mikko Koivu as the second permanent captain in franchise history.

Price (Tri-City Americans, 2003-07) led the Canadiens to the Stanley Cup Final in 2021 before undergoing knee surgery in July of that year. Price, who was named Canadian Hockey League Goaltender of the Year in 2007 and won the Vezina and Hart Memorial Trophies with Montreal in 2015, suffered setbacks in his return to play, admitting in January that his ability to continue his playing career was in question. As he recovered from injury, the product of Anahim Lake, B.C. also sought the help of the NHLPA / NHL Player Assistance Program. Price returned to the Canadiens lineup, making his first appearance of the 2021-22 season April 15.

Chara (Prince George Cougars, 1996-97) returned for his 24th NHL season in 2021-22, becoming the NHL’s all-time leader in games played by a defenceman by appearing in his 1,652nd regular season contest February 24. Chara, a winner of the Norris Trophy as the NHL’s Top Defenceman in 2009, won a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

Schenn (Kelowna Rockets, 2005-08) has served as a calming presence on the Canucks blueline this season paired with young blueliner Quinn Hughes. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2020 and 2021, earning a two-year contract with Vancouver as a result.

Morrissey (Prince Albert Raiders, Kelowna Rockets, 2011-15) overcame the death of his father to set career highs in goals and points for the Winnipeg Jets this season. Furthermore, Morrissey raised more than $3,700 for Cancer Care by auctioning off a purple velvet blazer as a tribute to his dad, who loved fashion. Morrissey, a WHL Champion with the Kelowna Rockets in 2015, is an active member of the community, serving as an ambassador for The Dream Factory and hosting The Josh Morrissey Classic, an event that has raised close to $300,000 for Manitoba children battling life-threatening diseases during its first three years. He has also started the Glass Half Full Foundation, which helps raise funds for Mental Health initiatives in Winnipeg and his hometown of Calgary.

The 2022 recipient of the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy will be announced along with the other NHL major awards, between Games Three and Four of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final.