Nijhoff named 80th captain in Pats franchise history

REGINA – Logan Nijhoff will don the ‘C’ this season for the Regina Pats.

Nijhoff was named the 80th captain in Pats history Monday morning, as the club unveiled its leadership group for the upcoming 2020-21 WHL East Division Hub.

Joining Nijhoff in the leadership group are defencemen Kyle Walker and Ryker Evans, who will serve as full-time assistant captains. Wearing an ‘A’ for home games this season will be forward Carson Denomie, while Drew Englot will wear an ‘A’ for away games.

“They’re an extension of the Regina Pats organization as people. I think that anytime you make a decision like this, your leaders – the ones who wear the letters – have to be quality people off the ice before they can act on the ice,” said Pats head coach Dave Struch.

“These guys are true leaders in every sense of the word and their play on the ice – with their work ethic, their commitment to the organization – is the reason we’ve chosen them. The fact that others in the room are becoming leaders is because of them and that’s really what you want to have happen.”

A veteran of 150 regular season games for the Regiment, Nijhoff takes over the captaincy after being an alternate captain last season under Pats alum and 2019-20 captain Austin Pratt. Nijhoff posted 34 points (16G-18A) in 61 games last season, as the Comox, B.C. product enters his fourth full season in the WHL.

“He’s very mature and we knew that when he came in years ago. He’s been with us the longest. His family values, his team values, the way he carries himself, those are all great reasons for him to be captain. Everybody looks up to him, young guys and old guys, and that’s a big part of being a leader in any aspect of life, so it’s very well-deserved,” said Struch.

Walker and Evans will both figure prominently on the backend for the Pats this season. Walker, who was acquired in a trade with Everett in November 2018, looks to build on his 14-point campaign (5G-9A) from 2019-20. A 10th round pick of the Pats in 2016, Evans returns for his third season with the Pats after posting 31 points a year ago (7G-24A).

Upfront, Denomie and Englot will be key offensive cogs as the Pats continue their progression. Denomie had a breakout season in 2019-20 after being sent to the Pats from the Moose Jaw Warriors in November 2019. In 46 games with the Regiment, Denomie registered 37 points (16G-21A), while Englot enters this season after an 18-point campaign (12G-6A) as a rookie.

Training camp continues this week for the Pats, as the team builds towards the opening of the WHL regular season. Regina starts the season Friday, March 12 against the Prince Albert Raiders (8:00 p.m. CST). Fans can watch all 24 Pats regular season games by tuning into WHL Live, or by listening on 620 CKRM.