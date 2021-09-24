MENU
September 24, 2021

NHL Prospect Watch – Winnipeg Jets

Western Hockey League
by
Western Hockey League

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We conclude our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Winnipeg Jets.

 
Tyrel Bauer – Seattle Thunderbirds
Seattle Thunderbirds captain Tyrel Bauer was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. The product of Cochrane, Alta. made his WHL debut with Seattle during the 2017-18 season, and has proceeded to skate in 149 regular season contests. Bauer registered seven points in 23 outings for Seattle last season. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Nelson Nogier – Saskatoon Blades / Red Deer Rebels
Defenceman Nelson Nogier appeared in two Memorial Cups during his WHL career, first with his hometown Saskatoon Blades in 2013, and again as a member of the Red Deer Rebels three years later. Nogier was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, appearing in 10 NHL games during his first professional season in 2016-17. Last season, Nogier played in 12 games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. He was named the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year as a member of the Blades in 2014.

Kristian Reichel – Red Deer Rebels
Forward Kristian Reichel signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets in the summer of 2020 after two seasons in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose. The Czech forward spent just one season in the WHL, amassing 57 points in 63 games with the Red Deer Rebels during the 2017-18 campaign. Last season, Reichel served as an alternate captain with the Moose, and tallied six goals and 12 points in 29 AHL contests.

More News
Florida Panthers ink Giants forward Sourdif to entry-level deal
46 mins ago
4:42
WHL Season Preview - Everett Silvertips
1 hour ago
4:18
WHL Season Preview - Medicine Hat Tigers
3 hours ago
Silvertips defenceman Seeley signs with Carolina Hurricanes
4 hours ago
Wheat Kings deal for Thornton from Chiefs
4 hours ago
Alex Clarke to become first female linesperson in WHL history
5 hours ago