NHL Prospect Watch – Winnipeg Jets

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We conclude our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Winnipeg Jets.



Tyrel Bauer – Seattle Thunderbirds

Seattle Thunderbirds captain Tyrel Bauer was selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets. The product of Cochrane, Alta. made his WHL debut with Seattle during the 2017-18 season, and has proceeded to skate in 149 regular season contests. Bauer registered seven points in 23 outings for Seattle last season. He was originally selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Introducing the newest member of your #NHLJets… Tyrel Bauer! 🎉 Picked at 164th overall in the sixth round of the 2020 #NHLDraft! pic.twitter.com/9CLsyeT2iD — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) October 7, 2020

Nelson Nogier – Saskatoon Blades / Red Deer Rebels

Defenceman Nelson Nogier appeared in two Memorial Cups during his WHL career, first with his hometown Saskatoon Blades in 2013, and again as a member of the Red Deer Rebels three years later. Nogier was selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Winnipeg Jets, appearing in 10 NHL games during his first professional season in 2016-17. Last season, Nogier played in 12 games with the Manitoba Moose of the AHL. He was named the WHL Scholastic Player of the Year as a member of the Blades in 2014.

Nelson Nogier has a 𝑹𝑬𝑨𝑳𝑳𝒀 hard shot 😯 pic.twitter.com/SLe1qzHjUA — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) July 19, 2020

Kristian Reichel – Red Deer Rebels

Forward Kristian Reichel signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Winnipeg Jets in the summer of 2020 after two seasons in the AHL with the Manitoba Moose. The Czech forward spent just one season in the WHL, amassing 57 points in 63 games with the Red Deer Rebels during the 2017-18 campaign. Last season, Reichel served as an alternate captain with the Moose, and tallied six goals and 12 points in 29 AHL contests.