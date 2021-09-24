NHL Prospect Watch – Washington Capitals

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Washington Capitals.



Alexander Alexeyev – Red Deer Rebels

A first-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft, Russian defenceman Alexander Alexeyev has an eye on an NHL debut this season. He appeared in 55 KHL games before recording nine points in 12 outings with the AHL’s Hershey Bears in 2020-21. Alexeyev spent three seasons with the Red Deer Rebels, posting 43 points in 49 games in 2018-19. He also won a bronze medal with Russia at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship.

With the 31st pick in the 2018 #NHLDraft, the Washington Capitals select defenseman Alexander Alexeyev! #CapsDraft #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/UwQDuYqZRU — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 23, 2018

Garin Bjorklund – Medicine Hat Tigers

Garin Bjorklund was solid and steady in the Medicine Hat Tigers crease last season, posting a 0.921 save percentage over 18 outings. The product of Grande Prairie, Alta. was a sixth-round selection of the Washington Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft. In 48 career WHL regular season games, Bjorklund holds a 32-12-1-1 record. He was originally selected 21st overall by Medicine Hat in the 2017 WHL Draft.

With the 179th pick in the 2020 #NHLDraft the Washington Capitals are proud to select Garin Bjorklund!#CapsDraft | @GEICO pic.twitter.com/rDizaF1Ahz — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) October 7, 2020

Bear Hughes – Spokane Chiefs

A fifth-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2020 NHL Draft, forward Bear Hughes is poised to lead the Spokane Chiefs in his return to the WHL this season. The product of Post Falls, Idaho scored 16 times, totalling 47 points for the Chiefs during the 2019-20 WHL season. Spokane signed Hughes to a WHL Standard Player Agreement in January of 2019.

"It's my first time coming to camp, I really got to measure myself against everyone else that is here, so it's really good to see where I fit in." Bear Hughes chats with @VogsCaps on Rinkside Update from Rookie Camp.#ALLCAPS | @MedStarHealth pic.twitter.com/0zlZvuEUSu — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) September 19, 2021

Vincent Iorio – Brandon Wheat Kings

Defenceman Vincent Iorio was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals after making 131 regular season appearances in the WHL with the Brandon Wheat Kings. The product of Coquitlam, B.C. scored five times in 22 games last season with Brandon, representing one half of his career goals total in the WHL as the Wheat Kings captured the East Division championship. Iorio was originally selected in the second round of the 2017 WHL Draft by Brandon.

Lucas Johansen – Kelowna Rockets

A first-round pick by the Washington Capitals in the 2016 NHL Draft, defenceman Lucas Johansen has plied his trade with the AHL’s Hershey Bears for the past four seasons. Johansen, a product of Port Moody, B.C., won a WHL Championship in 2015 with the Kelowna Rockets as part of a WHL career that spanned 202 regular season appearances.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-signed Lucas Johansen and signed Irwin, McIlrath and Shepard to two-way contracts.https://t.co/FYkNtzrKL1 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 28, 2021

Dru Krebs – Medicine Hat Tigers

Defenceman Dru Krebs was picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals after a WHL campaign that saw him record 11 points (0G-11A) in 23 games with the Medicine Hat Tigers. Krebs, a product of Okotoks, Alta. has played in two seasons with the Tigers, he made 55 appearances as a rookie during the 2019-20 season totalling 14 points. Krebs was originally selected in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

With the 176th pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals are proud to select defenseman Dru Krebs!#CapsDraft | @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/4iUQuPTWyv — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) July 24, 2021

Brett Leason – Tri-City Americans / Prince Albert Raiders

A WHL Champion in 2019 with the Prince Albert Raiders, Brett Leason embarks on his third season in professional hockey having appeared in 83 games for the AHL’s Hershey Bears over the past two years. The product of Calgary, Alta. was selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, shortly after leading the Raiders to the WHL Championship by recording 25 points in 22 post-season games. Leason registered 140 regular season points in the WHL, spending time with both Tri-City and Prince Albert.

With the 56th pick in the 2019 NHL Draft, the Washington Capitals select forward Brett Leason from the Prince Albert Raiders of the WHL!#ALLCAPS | #CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/t3APgg3VS8 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 22, 2019

Beck Malenstyn – Calgary Hitmen / Swift Current Broncos

Forward Beck Malenstyn made his NHL debut with the Washington Capitals during the 2019-20 season, appearing in three games. The product of Delta, B.C. won a WHL Championship with the Swift Current Broncos in 2018, he scored four times and totalled 11 points during the Broncos’ post-season run. Malenstyn spent the bulk of his WHL career with the Calgary Hitmen, scoring 32 goals during the 2016-17 WHL season. He was selected by the Washington Capitals in the fifth round of the 2016 NHL Draft.

The 'Dub ➡️ The Show Congratulations to Hitmen alumnus Beck Malenstyn on making his NHL debut last night! 👏 #25Together pic.twitter.com/FZOJXm7y6S — Calgary Hitmen (@WHLHitmen) November 21, 2019

Garrett Pilon – Kamloops Blazers / Everett Silvertips

Garrett Pilon was selected in the third round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Washington Capitals, and made his NHL debut with the Capitals during the 2020-21 season. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. won a Western Conference Championship with the Everett Silvertips in 2018 after being traded from the Kamloops Blazers in a massive trade-deadline deal. Pilon put up 227 regular season and playoff points in his WHL career with Kamloops and Everett. Last season, he recorded 16 points in 14 outings with the AHL’s Hershey Bears.

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Garrett Pilon to a two-year contract. The first year of Pilon's contract will be a two-way contract, while the second year will be a one-way contract. https://t.co/z2feL5RZfd — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 17, 2021

Aliaksei Protas – Prince Albert Raiders

A WHL Champion with the Prince Albert Raiders in 2019, forward Aliaksei Protas enters the 2021-22 season on the heels of a 56-game stint with Dynamo Minsk of the KHL, and 16 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears last season. The product of Belarus spent two seasons with the Raiders, scoring 40 points during Prince Albert’s 2018-19 WHL Championship season, then doubling that total in 2019-20. Protas also made six appearances for Belarus at the 2021 IIHF World Championship, notching two assists.

Aliaksei Protas meets the media for the first time as a member of the Capitals after Washington moves up to select him in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.#ALLCAPS | #CapsDraft pic.twitter.com/PxsMTVlBdm — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) June 22, 2019

Riley Sutter – Everett Silvertips

A third-round pick of the Washington Capitals in the 2018 NHL Draft, forward Riley Sutter begins his third season of professional hockey having made 25 appearances in each of the last two campaigns with the AHL’s Hershey Bears. Sutter, who hails from Calgary, Alta., helped the Everett Silvertips win a Western Conference Championship in 2018. Over four WHL seasons with Everett, Sutter amassed 137 regular season points.