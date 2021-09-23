NHL Prospect Watch – Vegas Golden Knights

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Vegas Golden Knights.



Dylan Coghlan – Tri-City Americans

Defenceman Dylan Coghlan signed a two-year contract extension with the Vegas Golden Knights earlier this month after appearing in 29 NHL games during the 2020-21 season. The product of Nanaimo, B.C. spent his entire four-year WHL career with the Tri-City Americans, posting 63 points from the blueline during the 2017-18 season and helping the Americans reach the Western Conference Championship. In all, Coghlan made 265 regular season appearances with Tri-City after originally being selected by the Americans in the third round of the 2013 WHL Draft.

Don’t think we forgot about the time Dylan Coghlan literally had a HAT TRICK 🎩🎩🎩 pic.twitter.com/ec1lZ1BYVf — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 16, 2021

Dylan Ferguson – Kamloops Blazers

Originally selected by the Dallas Stars in the seventh round of the 2017 NHL Draft, goaltender Dylan Ferguson made his NHL debut with the Vegas Golden Knights during their inaugural 2017-18 season. Ferguson plied his trade in the WHL for four seasons with the Kamloops Blazers, posting a career-best 24 wins during the 2017-18 season. The product of Lantzville, B.C. won a Kelly Cup with the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets during the 2020-21 campaign.

Zack Hayes – Prince Albert Raiders

Defenceman Zack Hayes spent his entire WHL career with the Prince Albert Raiders and was an integral part of their 2019 WHL Championship. The product of Calgary, Alta. served as captain in Prince Albert over 60 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign. After signing an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season, Hayes was inked to an entry-level deal by the Vegas Golden Knights March 30, 2021. He appeared in 35 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights last season, recording seven points.

💻 Zack Hayes: The communication between Henderson and Vegas is almost instantaneous. If you're having a good set of games, they're going to come watch and see. You're trying to earn that call up to the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/MMqJVrjHyD — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 19, 2021

Keegan Kolesar – Seattle Thunderbirds

Keegan Kolesar found a full-time role with the Vegas Golden Knights during the 2020-21 NHL season, scoring three goals as part of a 13-point campaign over 44 contests. Kolesar added a goal and four points during 17 playoff appearances with Vegas this past spring. The product of Brandon, Man. was originally selected in the third round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets but was traded to Vegas in 2017. As his final act over four WHL seasons, Kolesar helped the Seattle Thunderbirds capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup in 2017. He led the WHL Playoffs in scoring that year with 31 points.

Keegan Kolesar had 1 game played in the NHL before this season 🔑 He's got a whole bunch more games played & fond memories now 😃https://t.co/zk7R8THxxb — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 14, 2021

Kaedan Korczak – Kelowna Rockets

A second-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft, defenceman Kaedan Korczak spent his entire WHL career with the Kelowna Rockets. The product of Yorkton, Sask. made his professional debut this past season, appearing in 11 games for Henderson of the AHL. Korczak enjoyed his most productive WHL season in 2019-20, when he registered 49 points in 60 games for the Rockets. He also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship.

Peyton Krebs – Winnipeg ICE

Peyton Krebs was named the WHL’s Top Scorer and Player of the Year during the 2020-21 season after he led the league in scoring with 43 points (13G-30A). The product of Okotoks, Alta. was a first-round selection by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2019 NHL Draft. He spent his entire career with the ICE, after being selected first overall in the 2016 WHL Draft by Kootenay. Krebs made his NHL debut with the Golden Knights in May, recording an assist in his first NHL game May 3 at Minnesota.

🎥 Peyton Krebs on Rookie Camp: Every game we got better. The biggest thing we wanted to do was get better every game. We all put our best foot forward, came in and worked hard. pic.twitter.com/FOvc6S39iH — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 21, 2021

Jake Leschyshyn – Regina Pats / Lethbridge Hurricanes

A second-round pick by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft, forward Jake Leschyshyn begins his third season of professional hockey having appeared in 100 AHL regular season games with the Chicago Wolves and Henderson Silver Knights. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. appeared in the 2018 Memorial Cup with the host Regina Pats, then served as Regina’s captain before being dealt to the Lethbridge Hurricanes ahead of the 2019 WHL Trade Deadline. Leschyshyn finished the 2018-19 campaign with 40 goals and 81 points, both personal bests over his four full seasons in the WHL.

🖊 The Golden Knights have signed three players: -F Ben Jones

-F Jake Leschyshyn

-F Gage Quinney#VegasBornhttps://t.co/Y8TCoDpR2G — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 1, 2018

Brayden Pachal – Victoria Royals / Prince Albert Raiders

Defenceman Brayden Pachal captained the Prince Albert Raiders to the 2019 WHL Championship, finishing the regular season with 51 points and an astounding, league-leading +76 rating. The product of Estevan, Sask. appeared in 24 games for the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights last season, amassing seven points (2G-5A) before adding a pair of assists in five post-season contests. Pachal finished with 98 career regular season points in the WHL over 239 games with the Victoria Royals and Prince Albert Raiders.

The Golden Knights have signed defenseman Brayden Pachal to a three year entry-level contract! Details ⬇️https://t.co/ei31sBaZMj — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) September 20, 2019

Jiri Patera – Brandon Wheat Kings

Goaltender Jiri Patera was selected in the sixth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, and made the trek to North America the following autumn. The Czech netminder debuted with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2018-19, winning 22 games, then followed that season up with five shutouts over the course of the 2019-20 campaign. He was named to the 2020 WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team for his efforts. Last season, Patera made 15 appearances with Motor Ceske Budejovice in his home country before returning to the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, for whom he appeared in seven games.

Congratulations once again to

Jiri Patera of @bdnwheatkings, Eastern Conference Goaltender of the Year! #WHLAwards 📰 | https://t.co/ksUso9DUp1 pic.twitter.com/Z1sFE6a7tq — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 19, 2020

Gage Quinney – Prince Albert Raiders / Kelowna Rockets / Kamloops Blazers

Gage Quinney re-signed with his hometown Vegas Golden Knights this summer after scoring 10 times in 19 games at AHL Henderson last season. The forward spent three full seasons in the WHL from 2013-14 to 2015-16, suiting up for Prince Albert, Kelowna and Kamloops in the process. Quinney was a member of the Rockets side that won the WHL Championship in 2015, he tallied 13 points in 15 playoff games that spring. Quinney has made 190 regular season appearances at the AHL level since turning pro in 2016 with the Wilkes-Barre / Scranton Penguins, Chicago Wolves and Henderson Silver Knights.

Our #VegasBorn guy is staying in the Valley 😁 Gage Quinney is back on a one-year, two-way contract!!! pic.twitter.com/DvoWiuyQp9 — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 28, 2021

Logan Thompson – Brandon Wheat Kings

A WHL Champion with the Brandon Wheat Kings in 2016, goaltender Logan Thompson suited up in an NHL regular season game for the first time this past March, stopping two shots in nine minutes of relief work against the Minnesota Wild. The product of Calgary, Alta. signed with Vegas in July of 2020, marking another chapter in a post-WHL career that has included stops in the ECHL, AHL and U SPORTS at Brock University. Thompson shone with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights last season, posting a 1.96 goals-against average and league-best 0.943 save percentage over 23 games. He won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s Goaltender of the Year.

Logan Thompson has been named the winner of the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender for the 2020-21 season! 🌟https://t.co/fOQQOgi898 — Henderson Silver Knights (@HSKnights) June 1, 2021

Jesper Vikman – Vancouver Giants

Swedish goaltender Jesper Vikman was selected eighth overall by the Vancouver Giants in the 2021 CHL Import Draft, and is slated to join the Giants after playing in 22 games at the junior and professional levels in his home country last season. Vikman was selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Vegas Golden Knights, and is set to make his North American debut this autumn.