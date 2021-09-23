NHL Prospect Watch – Vancouver Canucks

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Vancouver Canucks.



Carson Focht – Tri-City Americans / Calgary Hitmen

A fifth-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2019 NHL Draft, forward Carson Focht made his professional debut in 2020-21, totalling 12 points (4G-8A) in 28 appearances with the Utica Comets of the AHL. The product of Regina, Sask. was the seventh overall selection in the 2015 WHL Draft, and made his debut with the Tri-City Americans during the 2015-16 season. Focht split his time in the WHL between the Americans and the Calgary Hitmen, posting 64 and 56-point seasons with Calgary during his final two WHL campaigns in 2018-19 and 2019-20.

#Canucks have signed centre prospect Carson Focht to a three-year entry level contract. https://t.co/BciMvlPRGd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) January 6, 2021

Viktor Persson – Kamloops Blazers

Defenceman Viktor Persson is slated to join the Kamloops Blazers for the 2021-22 WHL season. The 20-year-old was selected by the Canucks in the seventh round of the 2020 NHL Draft. The Swedish rearguard made his SHL debut last season with Brynäs IF, appearing in four contests. Persson was selected by Kamloops in the first round of the 2020 CHL Import Draft.

Hear from Viktor Persson about meeting Henrik and Daniel Sedin, the experience he gained last season, and how he is transitioning to a North American style of game.#Canucks | @TD_Canada pic.twitter.com/2UQ11xhhZd — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) September 18, 2021

Devante Stephens – Kelowna Rockets

Devante Stephens joins the Vancouver Canucks organization for the 2021-22 campaign after spending time with the AHL affiliates of both the Buffalo Sabres and Tampa Bay Lightning. The product of Surrey, B.C. was originally selected in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft by the Sabres shortly after winning a WHL Championship with the Kelowna Rockets. Stephens appeared in at least 17 playoff games in each of his three seasons in the WHL, all of which were spent with the Rockets. Last season, Stephens split time between Syracuse of the AHL and Orlando of the ECHL, appearing in 42 total games.

Devante Stephens has agreed to terms on a 1-year deal. Stephens, 24, split the 2020-21 season playing 26 games with the AHL’s Syracuse Crunch (5-6-11) and 16 games with Orlando of the ECHL (3-3-6). The White Rock, BC native played for the Kelowna Rockets of the WHL. — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) July 28, 2021

Jett Woo – Moose Jaw Warriors / Calgary Hitmen

A second-round pick by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2018 NHL Draft, defenceman Jett Woo embarks on his second season of professional hockey having made 28 appearances at AHL Utica in 2020-21. Woo, who hails from Winnipeg, Man., spent three of his four full WHL seasons with the Moose Jaw Warriors, posting a career-best 12 goals and 66 points during the 2018-19 season. Woo was shipped to the Calgary Hitmen ahead of the 2019-20 campaign: in 64 games with the Hitmen he totalled seven goals and 46 points.