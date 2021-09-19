NHL Prospect Watch – Philadelphia Flyers

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Philadelphia Flyers.



Connor McClennon – Winnipeg ICE

Connor McClennon was selected second overall by the ICE in the 2017 WHL Draft and has developed into a consistent offensive threat in Winnipeg. The product of Wainwright, Alta. has recorded at least 14 goals in each of his three full seasons with the ICE, registering 21 tallies and 49 points during the 2019-20 season. McClennon was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

With the 178th pick in the 2020 #NHLDraft, we are proud to select Connor McClennon! pic.twitter.com/WIsuxfJAyu — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) October 7, 2020

Ethan Samson – Prince George Cougars

Ethan Samson was a sixth-round pick by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2021 NHL Draft after leading all Prince George Cougars blueliners in scoring with 12 points (1G-11A) during the 2020-21 WHL season. Samson, who hails from Delta, B.C., has appeared in 83 regular season games with Prince George totalling 19 points. He was originally a third-round selection by the Cougars in the 2018 WHL Draft.

I am extremely excited to be drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers. I would like to thank everyone of my coaches that have helped me a long the way and especially my parents for all the sacrifices they made to get me here. #Broadstreetbound https://t.co/4ZRGRe9gSc — Ethan Samson (@EthanSamson77) July 24, 2021

Wyatte Wylie – Everett Silvertips

Wyatte Wylie patrolled the blueline for his hometown Everett Silvertips for four full seasons, helping Everett win a Western Conference Championship in 2018. Wylie appeared in more than 310 regular season and playoff games with the Silvertips: he posted a career-best 64 points as an alternate captain during the 2019-20 WHL season. Wylie was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Philadelphia Flyers. He spent the 2020-21 season at Lehigh Valley of the AHL, registering seven points (1G-6A) in 21 games.

Egor Zamula – Regina Pats / Calgary Hitmen

Russian defenceman Egor Zamula appeared in his first two NHL games for the Philadelphia Flyers in April of 2021, playing in a pair of contests against the New Jersey Devils. The product of Chelyabinsk, Russia spent the majority of the 2020-21 season with Lehigh Valley of the AHL, recording six assists in 25 games. Zamula played with both the Regina Pats and Calgary Hitmen during his WHL career, leading all Hitmen defencemen with 56 points during the 2018-19 season. He was originally signed by Philadelphia in September of 2018.