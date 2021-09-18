NHL Prospect Watch – Ottawa Senators

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Ottawa Senators.



Ridly Greig – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward Ridly Greig was a first-round selection of the Ottawa Senators in the 2020 NHL Draft. The product of Lethbridge, Alta. served as an alternate captain for the Brandon Wheat Kings in the Subway WHL Hub, helping Brandon win the East Division Championship by recording 32 points (10G-22A) in 21 games. Greig made his professional debut with Belleville of the AHL during the 2020-21 season, scoring once and adding two assists in seven appearances with the AHL Senators.

🚨 First pro goal for Ridly Greig!! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/iTMaPBukKL — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) May 12, 2021

Mark Kastelic – Calgary Hitmen

Mark Kastelic captained the Calgary Hitmen for two seasons, scoring a career-best 47 goals during the 2018-19 WHL season before being selected in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. The product of Phoenix, Ariz. spent the 2020-21 season at Belleville of the AHL, recording 10 points (4G-6A) in 31 games. Kastelic was twice named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team (2019, 2020), and finished tied for the WHL lead in short-handed goals during the 2019-20 campaign with four.

"The two rookie games and the rookie camp will be a great advantage for us young guys to get acclimated before we get going with main camp." More from Mark Kastelic ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/PO8xKJ2fbT — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 15, 2021

Parker Kelly – Prince Albert Raiders

May 12, 2021 was a memorable day for former Prince Albert Raiders forward Parker Kelly. The product of Camrose, Alta. made his NHL debut for the Ottawa Senators, then scored his first NHL goal 12:12 into the second period as Ottawa knocked off Toronto 4-3 in overtime. Kelly was signed by the Senators in September of 2017. He spent all four of his WHL seasons with the Raiders, topping out at 35 goals during the 2018-19 campaign, then adding 17 more points in the playoffs as Prince Albert won the WHL Championship.

Take another look at Parker Kelly's NHL debut and his first goal with Breakaway presented by @Bell. pic.twitter.com/N4NBOXC4Iz — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) May 13, 2021

Carson Latimer – Edmonton Oil Kings

Surrey, B.C.’s Carson Latimer was a fourth-round selection by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft. Latimer tallied 16 points (5G-11A) in 22 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2020-21 season, capturing Central Division Rookie of the Year honours in the process. Latimer is poised to become a big part of the Edmonton offence this coming season. He has registered 17 points in 28 career WHL regular season games. Latimer was originally a third-round pick of the Oil Kings in the 2018 WHL Draft.

"There's a lot of very talented hockey players here. There's lots to learn from the coaching staff. I want to take in as much as I can & become a better hockey player from this." Carson Latimer is taking advantage of his first dev camp with the #Sens⬇️ 📝https://t.co/MbBUvXfUpt pic.twitter.com/UHOOqSswGP — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) September 14, 2021

Zack Ostapchuk – Vancouver Giants

A second-round selection by the Ottawa Senators in the 2021 NHL Draft, Zack Ostapchuk played his way onto the Vancouver Giants top two lines during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of St. Albert, Alta. scored seven times, totalling 16 points for the Giants in 22 games this past spring, bringing his career totals to 24 points (12G-12A) from 72 WHL regular season appearances. Ostapchuk was originally selected 12th overall by Vancouver in the 2018 WHL Draft.

"I'm a very versatile player and it doesn't matter where they put me, I can play. I'm a big guy that can skate. I think I can play a power game." More from Zack Ostapchuk after he was drafted by the #Sens ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KkxldZogIh — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) July 24, 2021

Cole Reinhardt – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward Cole Reinhardt made the jump from the WHL to the AHL immediately after being selected in the sixth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators. In 33 AHL games with Belleville during the 2020-21 season, the product of Calgary, Alta. totalled 12 points (6G-6A). Reinhardt made 252 regular season appearances in the WHL, all with the Brandon Wheat Kings, amassing 75 goals and 141 total points. He was originally selected in the ninth round of the 2015 WHL Draft by Brandon.

Ottawa Senators sign forward Cole Reinhardt to a three-year, entry-level contract MORE: https://t.co/iBN8t9IfpI pic.twitter.com/MnSxGX5fiv — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 16, 2021

Mads Søgaard – Medicine Hat Tigers

Danish goaltender Mads Søgaard signed an entry-level contract with the Ottawa Senators in April of 2021, after being originally selected in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft. Søgaard spent two seasons with the Medicine Hat Tigers from 2018-2020, posting a career regular season record of 40-21-23-3 with seven shutouts. He was named to the Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team in 2019. After starting the 2020-21 season in Denmark, Søgaard joined the AHL’s Belleville Senators and proceeded to post a 7-0-0 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage.

Lassi Thomson – Kelowna Rockets

Lassi Thomson was selected 19th overall in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators after posting 41 points (17G-24A) in 63 games with the Kelowna Rockets. Thomson spent just one season in the WHL but made an impression in Kelowna; the product of Tampere, Finland was named to the Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Thomson played the 2019-20 season in his home country, but returned to North America to skate with the Belleville Senators in 2021. In 35 AHL games, he registered one goal and 13 points.