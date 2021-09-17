NHL Prospect Watch – New York Islanders

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the New York Islanders.



Kieffer Bellows – Portland Winterhawks

Forward Kieffer Bellows, a former first-round pick of the New York Islanders, spent just one season in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks. The product of Edina, Minn., scored 41 goals in 56 games during the 2017-18 season, adding 13 more playoff points for Portland in 12 post-season appearances. To date, Bellows has appeared in 22 NHL contests with the Islanders, scoring five times. He also holds gold and bronze medals from the 2017 and 2018 IIHF World Junior Championships as a member of the United States squad, at the latter event, he led all scorers with nine goals.

Holy moly, what a power move by Kieffer Bellows (@BellowsKieffer). 🔥 pic.twitter.com/P0xWlt30Iv — NHL (@NHL) March 14, 2021

Reece Newkirk – Portland Winterhawks

An alternate captain with the Portland Winterhawks for the past two seasons, Reece Newkirk signed his entry-level contract with the New York Islanders in May of 2021. The product of Moose Jaw, Sask. spent four seasons with Portland, totalling 162 regular season points over 205 career games, averaging more than a point per contest in each of the last two seasons. He was selected by the Islanders in the fifth round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

#Isles Transaction: Reece Newkirk has agreed to terms on a three-year entry level contract. https://t.co/HKzRrWHRh1 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) May 13, 2021

Parker Wotherspoon – Tri-City Americans

Originally selected by the New York Islanders in the fourth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, defenceman Parker Wotherspoon spent his entire WHL career with the Tri-City Americans. The product of Surrey, B.C. cracked the 40-point barrier in three of his four full seasons in Kennewick, posting a career-best 66 points (10G-56A) during the 2016-17 season, a year in which he was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team. Wotherspoon has played the past four seasons with the Islanders’ AHL affiliate in Bridgeport, Conn., making a total of 209 AHL regular season appearances.