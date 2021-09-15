NHL Prospect Watch – Minnesota Wild

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Minnesota Wild.



Calen Addison – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Originally selected in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Calen Addison was dealt to the Minnesota Wild as part of a blockbuster trade in February of 2020. The product of Brandon, Man. made his NHL debut with Minnesota in February of 2021, also appearing in three games for the Wild during the 2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Last season, Addison compiled 22 points (6G-16A) in 31 games at Iowa of the AHL, where he was named to the Central Division All-Star Team and the AHL All-Rookie Team. Addison spent his entire WHL career with the Lethbridge Hurricanes, recording 215 regular season points over 252 games played. He was named the WHL Eastern Conference Defenceman of the Year in 2020.

Caedan Bankier – Kamloops Blazers

Forward Caedan Bankier was one of two Kamloops Blazers selected in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild, going in the third round. The product of Surrey, B.C. scored 11 times in 22 games for the Blazers during the 2020-21 campaign, finishing the season with a total of 23 points. He recorded a hat-trick against the Kelowna Rockets May 1. Bankier was originally selected by Kamloops in the third round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

🎥 Caedan Bankier of the @blazerhockey was selected in the third round, 86th overall by the @mnwild in the 2021 #NHLDraft. He shared his thoughts on the Wild, the Blazers and more in our continuing 1-On-1 series!#MeetTheFuture | @KubotaCanadaLtd pic.twitter.com/LgToxwTfKA — The WHL (@TheWHL) August 4, 2021

Adam Beckman – Spokane Chiefs

Forward Adam Beckman won the Four Broncos Memorial Trophy as WHL Player of the Year in 2020 after leading the WHL both in goals (48) and points (107). The product of Saskatoon, Sask. was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft, and since being drafted proceeded to compile 134 points for the Spokane Chiefs in only 84 games played. Beckman made his professional debut with the Iowa Wild of the AHL during the 2020-21 season, recording five points (3G-2A) in nine games.

Connor Dewar – Everett Silvertips

Former Everett Silvertips captain Connor Dewar prepares for his third season of professional hockey this fall after spending the previous two with the Iowa Wild of the AHL. The product of The Pas, Man. recorded 23 points in 32 games with Iowa during the 2020-21 season. Dewar was a third-round selection by Minnesota in the 2018 NHL Draft, and proceeded to enjoy his best WHL season as a Wild prospect in 2018-19. Dewar totalled 81 points for Everett and was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team.

NEWS: #mnwild signs forward Connor Dewar to a three-year, entry-level contract starting with the 2019-20 season: https://t.co/lSI35kgfLQ — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 5, 2019

Joe Hicketts – Victoria Royals

Kamloops, B.C.’s Joe Hicketts signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Wild this past summer after spending his prior five seasons of professional hockey in the Detroit Red Wings organization, winning a Calder Cup with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins in 2017. Hicketts, a former Victoria Royals captain, made 22 NHL appearances with Detroit, most recently during the 2019-20 season. In 2020-21, the defenceman recorded 18 points (1G-17A) with Grand Rapids. Hicketts spent four seasons in the WHL, all with Victoria, and was named to the WHL Western Conference Second All-Star Team in 2015, and the Western Conference First All-Star Team in 2016.

Hey-o, Joe! The #mnwild has signed defenseman Joe Hicketts to a two-year, two-way contract ($750,000/$300,000). More 🗞 » https://t.co/jsDNQZL5eC pic.twitter.com/8yMbUSH0QV — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) July 28, 2021

Daemon Hunt – Moose Jaw Warriors

Moose Jaw Warriors captain Daemon Hunt was selected by Minnesota in the third round of the 2020 NHL Draft, signing his entry-level contract with the Wild in May of 2021. The product of Calgary, Alta. has made 117 regular season appearances in the WHL, totalling 55 points. He finished second among WHL defencemen in the 2020-21 season with eight goals in 23 games played. Hunt was originally selected by Moose Jaw with the fifteenth overall pick in the 2017 WHL Draft.

What a play from @mnwild prospect Daemon Hunt, who drives the net & wins it in OT for the @MJWARRIORS! #SubwayWHLHub pic.twitter.com/w46aLK2BIA — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 17, 2021

Carson Lambos – Winnipeg ICE

Carson Lambos was selected in the first round, 26th overall, by the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 NHL Draft, becoming the first of four WHL skaters taken in this year’s draft by the Wild. Lambos signed his entry-level contract with Minnesota last month. The product of Winnipeg, Man., has appeared in 64 career WHL games with the ICE, registering 33 points (9G-24A). He was the second overall pick by the ICE in the 2018 WHL Draft.

Kyle Masters – Red Deer Rebels

Defenceman Kyle Masters was a fourth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, going 118th overall to the Minnesota Wild. The product of Edmonton, Alta. led all Red Deer Rebels blueliners in scoring during the 2020-21 WHL season, finishing the campaign with 10 points in 20 games. Masters was the 16th overall selection in the 2018 WHL Draft by Red Deer, and has appeared in 44 WHL games to date with the Rebels.

Pavel Novak – Kelowna Rockets

Pavel Novak returns to the Kelowna Rockets for the 2021-22 WHL season after being selected in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Minnesota Wild. Novak, a product of Tabor, Czech Republic, led the Rockets in scoring during his lone WHL campaign in 2019-20, finishing the season with 58 points in 55 games. Novak recorded three points (1G-2A) in five outings at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. He was originally selected 13th overall by Kelowna in the 2019 CHL Import Draft.

🚨🇨🇿 @narodnitym just keeps widening their lead. Pavel Novak comes in from the corner to make it 5-0. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/R6h9Z3sSiW — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) December 31, 2020

Josh Pillar – Kamloops Blazers

Josh Pillar joins Kamloops Blazers teammate Caedan Bankier in the Minnesota Wild organization, after being selected in the fourth round of the 2021 NHL Draft. The product of Warman, Sask. led the Blazers in scoring during the 2020-21 season with 29 points (11G-18A), finishing the campaign with four multi-point efforts from his final six games played. Pillar was originally selected 14th overall by Kamloops in the 2017 WHL Draft.

We think @mnwild fans will love love love this Josh Pillar reel! pic.twitter.com/2N4weZ2oua — The WHL (@TheWHL) July 24, 2021

Mason Shaw – Medicine Hat Tigers

Forward Mason Shaw signed a two-year contract extension with the Minnesota Wild in August after finishing third in scoring at AHL Iowa during the 2020-21 season with 22 points. The product of Lloydminster, Alta. was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft by Minnesota and has spent the past three seasons with Iowa, topping out at 33 points during the 2018-19 campaign. Shaw’s best WHL season came during the 2016-17 campaign with the Medicine Hat Tigers when he finished second in team scoring with 94 points (27G-67A). He spent his entire WHL career with Medicine Hat after being selected by the Tigers in the second round of the 2013 WHL Draft.

Hey Bitsy… you make a better door than a window… and we love it. Great screen, great goal from Mason Shaw! https://t.co/NdCUkD1J9U pic.twitter.com/UpTeaIUT82 — Iowa Wild (@IAWild) April 14, 2021

Dominic Turgeon – Portland Winterhawks

Like Joe Hicketts, Dominic Turgeon signed with the Minnesota Wild this past off-season after spending time in the Detroit Red Wings organization. The product of Cherry Hills, Colo. was a third-round pick of the Red Wings in the 2014 NHL Draft, and went on to make his NHL debut with Detroit in January of 2018. Turgeon spent four full seasons in the WHL with the Portland Winterhawks, winning the WHL Championship in his rookie season of 2012-13. He served as Winterhawks captain during the 2015-16 campaign, totalling a career-best 36 goals and 70 points.