NHL Prospect Watch – Detroit Red Wings

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Detroit Red Wings.



Sebastian Cossa – Edmonton Oil Kings

The 15th overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, goaltender Sebastian Cossa led the WHL in goals-against average and save percentage during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of Fort McMurray, Alta. posted a 17-1-0-1 record as Edmonton captured its third consecutive Central Division title. Cossa has won 38 of his 52 career appearances in the WHL, posting eight shutouts during his two seasons with the Oil Kings. Cossa signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Red Wings in August.

UPDATE: The Detroit #RedWings today signed goaltender Sebastian Cossa to a three-year entry-level contract. pic.twitter.com/VNfeNcAxUT — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) August 15, 2021

Alex Cotton – Lethbridge Hurricanes

A fifth-round selection by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft, defenceman Alex Cotton has been a consistent source of offence with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. The product of Langley, B.C. led all defencemen in scoring with 67 points (20G-47A) during the 2019-20 WHL season. He added 26 points (7G-19A) over 24 games during the 2020-21 campaign. Cotton was named to the WHL Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team in 2020.

An absolute 💥 BLAST 💥 from @DetroitRedWings prospect Alex Cotton & the @WHLHurricanes skate away with an OT win! pic.twitter.com/KDxYLVjq6k — The WHL (@TheWHL) March 14, 2021

Cross Hanas – Portland Winterhawks

Forward Cross Hanas was selected in the second round of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Detroit Red Wings on the heels of a 22-goal, 49-point season with the Portland Winterhawks. The product of Highland Village, Texas has totalled 75 points (32G-43A) over 133 regular season appearances with Portland after being originally selected by the Winterhawks in the fourth round of the 2017 WHL Draft.