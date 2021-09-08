NHL Prospect Watch – Columbus Blue Jackets

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Columbus Blue Jackets.



Jake Bean – Calgary Hitmen / Tri-City Americans

Defenceman Jake Bean was acquired by Columbus in July after recording 12 points (1G-11A) in 42 games with the Carolina Hurricanes last season. Bean promptly signed a three-year contract with the Blue Jackets and is poised to be a big part of the Columbus blue line going forward. The product of Calgary, Alta. won the Eddie Shore Award in 2020 as the AHL’s Top Defenceman, he led all AHL rearguards with 42 points during the 2019-20 season as a member of the Charlotte Checkers. Bean was an offensive catalyst in the WHL with the Calgary Hitmen and Tri-City Americans, leading WHL defencemen with 24 goals during the 2015-16 season. He totalled 196 points (49G-147A) over 219 regular season games with the Hitmen and Americans.

The first of many for Jake Bean 💪 pic.twitter.com/rPZfV7lvub — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) February 28, 2021

Trey Fix-Wolansky – Edmonton Oil Kings

Former Edmonton Oil Kings captain Trey Fix-Wolansky is set for his third full season of professional hockey, spending the past two with the Cleveland Monsters of the AHL. The Edmonton, Alta. product capped off his time in the WHL with a 102-point season with his hometown Club in 2018-19: for his efforts he was named to the WHL Eastern Conference First All-Star Team. This past season, Fix-Wolansky recorded nine points (4G-5A) in as many outings with Cleveland. He was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets.

PROSPECT REPORT 🔍 Trey Fix-Wolansky's offseason workouts are paying dividends up in Cleveland where he is currently tied for first in points (4G/3A) with @monstershockey 💪https://t.co/XQIu7R7RzP — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 1, 2021

Cole Sillinger – Medicine Hat Tigers

The 12th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, Medicine Hat Tigers forward Cole Sillinger is set to attend his first training camp with the Columbus Blue Jackets later this month. The product of Regina, Sask. signed his entry-level contract with Columbus in August. With Medicine Hat, Sillinger has totalled 55 points (22G-33A) over 52 WHL regular season games.

Stanislav Svozil – Regina Pats

Czech defenceman Stanislav Svozil signed his WHL Standard Player Agreement in August, paving the way for the Columbus Blue Jackets prospect to skate with the Regina Pats this upcoming season. Svozil was selected by Columbus in the third round of the 2021 NHL Draft and signed his entry-level contract shortly thereafter. The product of Prerov, Czech Republic was the Pats’ first-round selection in the 2020 CHL Import Draft. He was named the Czech Extraliga Rookie of the Year during the 2019-20 season after recording five points (2G-3A) in 41 games with HC Kometa Brno. Svozil also represented the Czech Republic at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.