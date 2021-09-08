NHL Prospect Watch – Colorado Avalanche

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Colorado Avalanche.



Bowen Byram – Vancouver Giants

Defenceman Bowen Byram is primed for a breakout season with the Colorado Avalanche after appearing in 19 NHL games during the 2020-21 campaign. The product of Cranbrook, B.C. is a former fourth overall selection by the Avalanche, and in addition to his NHL debut he captained Canada to a silver medal at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton. Byram was a key figure on the Vancouver Giants club that reached the WHL Championship series in 2019, his 26 points (8G-18A) led all scorers in the 2019 WHL Playoffs. He also holds the Vancouver Giants record for goals in a season by a blueliner after registering 26 during the 2018-19 campaign.

Bowen Byram kicked off his time in the league with a pretty solid rookie season, and we're excited to watch him at the Rookie Faceoff in a few weeks!#GoAvsGo https://t.co/Gj11LasSYd — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) September 3, 2021

Nick Henry – Regina Pats / Lethbridge Hurricanes

Nick Henry surpassed the 80-point mark in two of his three WHL seasons, including a 94-point campaign split between the Regina Pats and Lethbridge Hurricanes in 2018-19. A fourth-round selection of the Avalanche in the 2017 NHL Draft, Henry split the 2020-21 campaign between the Colorado Eagles of the AHL and the Utah Grizzlies of the ECHL. As a Pat, Henry reached the WHL Championship in 2017, and scored seven points (5G-2A) in five outings when Regina hosted the Memorial Cup a year later.

THAT GOAL! THAT CELLY! NICK HENRY ARE YOU KIDDING 😍#EaglesCountry pic.twitter.com/hIHzOTuTfZ — Colorado Eagles (@ColoradoEagles) April 15, 2021

Trent Miner – Vancouver Giants

Goaltender Trent Miner was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Colorado Avalanche, signing his entry-level contract this past spring. The product of Brandon, Man. compiled a 48-28-3-2 record with eight shutouts over 84 regular season appearances with the Vancouver Giants and was named the B.C. Division Goaltender of the Year in 2021. Miner got a taste of the professional game during the 2020-21 season, appearing in six games with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. He posted a 2-3-1 record with one shutout.