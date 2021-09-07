NHL Prospect Watch – Chicago Blackhawks

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Chicago Blackhawks.



Nolan Allan – Prince Albert Raiders

Defenceman Nolan Allan was selected in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Chicago Blackhawks after winning a gold medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas. Allan, a product of Davidson, Sask., has played 81 regular season games in the WHL with Prince Albert after being selected third overall in the 2018 WHL Draft. Allan became the third Prince Albert skater (Kaiden Guhle, Ozzy Wiesblatt) in the past two years to be selected in the first round of the NHL Draft.

Colton Dach – Saskatoon Blades

A second-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft, forward Colton Dach finds himself part of the same NHL organization as older brother Kirby. Dach led the Saskatoon Blades in goals during the 2020-21 season with 11, matching his total from the 2019-20 campaign despite playing in 42 fewer games. The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. was originally selected sixth overall by Saskatoon in the 2018 WHL Draft.

Reese Johnson – Red Deer Rebels

Former Red Deer Rebels captain Reese Johnson made his NHL debut during the 2020-21 season, appearing in five games for the Chicago Blackhawks. The product of Saskatoon, Sask., enters his third full season of professional hockey having played in 76 games for the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL. As a Rebel, Johnson enjoyed a career year during the 2018-19 season, compiling 53 points (27G-26A).

Jalen Luypen – Edmonton Oil Kings

Forward Jalen Luypen was a seventh-round selection of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2021 NHL Draft after putting up 29 points (16G-13A) in 23 games for the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of Kelowna, B.C. enjoyed a career year in Edmonton this past season, nearly doubling his goals output from the 2019-20 campaign despite playing in 41 fewer games. Luypen has totalled 60 points (32G-28A) over the course of his three-year WHL career, after being selected by Edmonton in the ninth round of the 2017 WHL Draft.

Michal Teply – Winnipeg ICE

Michal Teply spent just one season in the WHL, but left his mark with the Winnipeg ICE during the 2019-20 campaign. The Czech forward, and fourth-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft, finished second in ICE scoring with 63 points and made the first of his two appearances for the Czech Republic at the IIHF World Junior Championship. This past season, Teply skated for a pair of Czech professional clubs before returning to North America, where he played 18 games with Rockford of the AHL.