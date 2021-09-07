NHL Prospect Watch – Carolina Hurricanes

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Carolina Hurricanes.



Seth Jarvis – Portland Winterhawks

Forward Seth Jarvis was selected 13th overall by Carolina in the 2020 NHL Draft on the heels of a 98-point season that saw the product of Winnipeg, Man. finish second in WHL scoring. He won the Brad Hornung Trophy in 2020 as the WHL’s Most Sportsmanlike Player and was also named to the Western Conference First All-Star Team. Jarvis has already had a taste of the professional game, tallying 11 points (7G-4A) in nine appearances with the Chicago Wolves of the AHL last season.

Rod and Don welcome Seth Jarvis to the family 👊 pic.twitter.com/drBO3I2FTY — Carolina Hurricanes (@Canes) October 7, 2020

Stelio Mattheos – Brandon Wheat Kings

Former Wheat Kings captain Stelio Mattheos enters his third season of professional hockey this fall, having split the 2020-21 campaign between Chicago of the AHL and Fort Wayne of the ECHL. The product of Winnipeg, Man. was a third-round pick of the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2017 NHL Draft. Mattheos, a WHL champion with Brandon in 2016, capped off his time with the Wheat Kings with 90 and 96-point seasons before moving on to the Hurricanes’ AHL affiliate in Charlotte in the spring of 2019. Mattheos chipped in with four points (3G-1A) over 14 post-season appearances as the Checkers captured the Calder Cup.

Nicolas Roy gave the @CheckersHockey the lead last night and Stelio Mattheos added a goal of his own just 14 seconds later. #CalderCup pic.twitter.com/fA6IZVcrV5 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 3, 2019

Ronan Seeley – Everett Silvertips

Defenceman Ronan Seeley was a seventh-round selection of the Hurricanes in the 2020 NHL Draft and built momentum through the 2020-21 WHL campaign. The product of Olds, Alta. finished tied for the scoring lead among Everett Silvertips blueliners by recording 17 points (5G-12A) in 23 games. Seeley, a first-round selection by Everett in the 2017 WHL Draft, has compiled 58 points (9G-49A) over three seasons in Snohomish County.

Beck Warm – Tri-City Americans / Edmonton Oil Kings

After winning his first four games as a member of the AHL’s Chicago Wolves, goaltender Beck Warm put pen to paper on an entry-level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes this past March. Warm spent four full seasons in the WHL, mainly with the Tri-City Americans for whom he appeared more than 140 regular season and playoff games. Warm rounded out his WHL career with the Edmonton Oil Kings during the 2019-20 season, posting an 11-2-0-2 record in 15 appearances in Edmonton. The product of Whistler, B.C. was named to the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team in 2019, and the AHL’s Central Division All-Star Team this past season.