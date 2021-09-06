NHL Prospect Watch – Calgary Flames

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Calgary Flames.



Lucas Ciona – Seattle Thunderbirds

A sixth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2021 NHL Draft, forward Lucas Ciona is preparing for his third full season in the WHL with the Seattle Thunderbirds. The product of Edmonton, Alta. has posted back-to-back 13-point seasons, but he played in 30 fewer games during the 2020-21 season than in the 2019-20 campaign. Ciona was originally selected by the Thunderbirds in the second round of the 2018 WHL Draft.

Size, strength, quick hands in tight.#Flames prospect Lucas Ciona has been a force to be reckoned with for the @SeattleTbirds. pic.twitter.com/JQIBbxFflE — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 30, 2021

Glenn Gawdin – Swift Current Broncos

Glenn Gawdin made his NHL debut February 20, 2021, appearing in seven games for the Calgary Flames this past season. Gawdin enters his fourth professional season having made 139 regular season appearances in the AHL with the Stockton Heat, including a 47-point campaign during the 2019-20 season. He represented the Heat at the 2020 AHL All-Star Game. The product of Richmond, B.C. was a two-year captain with the Swift Current Broncos, leading them to the 2018 WHL Championship during a post-season in which he was named the WHL Playoff MVP.

"I'm working this summer to stay there full time." Glenn Gawdin took a big step in becoming an NHLer this past season. Now he wants more. https://t.co/Y1Akvfh1di — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 8, 2021

Cole Jordan – Moose Jaw Warriors

Brandon, Manitoba’s Cole Jordan was selected in the fifth round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames after recording 10 points in 23 games last season with the Moose Jaw Warriors. Jordan, who was signed by Moose Jaw in August of 2018, has appeared in 61 WHL games, all with Moose Jaw, and is one of three current Warriors defencemen drafted by NHL Clubs (Daemon Hunt – Minnesota, Maximus Wanner – Edmonton).

"I'm so happy to be picked by the Flames. I'm so honoured and humbled." Cole Jordan was ecstatic to have Calgary select him in this year's draft.#NHLDraft | @ABRamDealers pic.twitter.com/KwjnhEo1rP — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 24, 2021

Justin Kirkland – Kelowna Rockets

Justin Kirkland put pen to paper on a one-year contract with the Calgary Flames August 25 after spending the past two seasons with the Flames’ AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat. Kirkland was originally selected in the third round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators, and over the course of his five-year professional career has appeared in 267 AHL games with Milwaukee and Stockton. Kirkland was part of the Kelowna Rockets side that won the WHL Championship in 2015, he registered five points (2G-3A) in five games at the 2015 Memorial Cup.

With just 17 seconds left in the third period, Justin Kirkland snagged the game-winning goal for the @AHLHeat! pic.twitter.com/kEMQDo5TcF — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) November 17, 2019

Matthew Phillips – Victoria Royals

Originally selected in the sixth round of the 2016 NHL Draft, Matthew Phillips re-signed with his hometown Calgary Flames this summer after making his NHL debut in Calgary’s regular season finale this past May. The 2016 WHL Rookie of the Year has put up 54 points in 68 AHL games over the past two seasons with the Stockton Heat. Phillips spent three full seasons in the WHL with the Victoria Royals, serving as captain during the 2017-18 season, one in which he finished fifth in league scoring with 112 points (48G-64A).

"I want to make the team out of camp." A late-season taste of NHL action has Matthew Phillips hungrier than ever and ready to push for a full time roster spot with the #Flames. https://t.co/4FFdEXwo9K — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 6, 2021

Luke Philp – Kootenay ICE / Red Deer Rebels

Luke Philp was originally signed by the Calgary Flames in May of 2019, re-upping with the Club on a one-year deal in August. The product of Canmore, Alta. chipped in with 17 points (8G-9A) in 30 games with Stockton of the AHL this past season in his second full professional campaign. Philp served as captain with both the Kootenay ICE and Red Deer Rebels, joining the Rebels during the 2015-16 campaign in which the Club hosted the Memorial Cup. He was awarded the Senator Joseph A. Sullivan Trophy in 2019 as the USPORTS Men’s Hockey Player of the Year as a member of the Alberta Golden Bears.

We're Phil-ing good about this one… The #Flames have signed forwards Matthew Phillips and Luke Philp to one-year, two-way contracts. https://t.co/8noQngazw3 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 6, 2021

Eetu Tuulola – Everett Silvertips

Forward Eetu Tuulola returned to North America during the 2020-21 AHL season, making 29 appearances with the Stockton Heat. A sixth-round pick of the Calgary Flames in the 2016 NHL Draft, Tuulola spent one season in the WHL with the Everett Silvertips in 2016-17, registering 31 points (18G-13A) in 62 games before adding six more goals in 10 playoff appearances. The product of Hameenlinna, Finland enjoyed his most productive professional campaign to date in 2018-19 with HPK of the Finnish Liiga, recording 36 points (13G-23A) in 60 games as HPK captured the league championship.

Dustin Wolf – Everett Silvertips

A back-to-back winner of the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as the WHL’s Top Goaltender in 2020 and 2021, Dustin Wolf is readying himself for a full season of professional hockey after appearing in three games with Stockton of the AHL this past campaign. Wolf, a product of Gilroy, Calif., was selected in the seventh round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames. He represented the United States twice at the IIHF World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal in Edmonton in 2021. Wolf twice led the WHL in goals-against average and save percentage, including a miniscule 1.69 GAA and 0.936 SV% over 61 appearances with the Everett Silvertips during the 2018-19 WHL season.

🎥 @WHLSilvertips goaltender, and @NHLFlames prospect Dustin Wolf chatted with us about winning the Del Wilson Memorial Trophy for the second consecutive season. 🎥 Watch the latest installment in our 2020-21 #WHLAwards series 👇 pic.twitter.com/xmK2FQWrdW — The WHL (@TheWHL) June 18, 2021

Connor Zary – Kamloops Blazers

Connor Zary was a first-round selection by the Calgary Flames in the 2020 NHL Draft, and impressed in his professional debut this past season. The product of Saskatoon, Sask. recorded seven points (3G-4A) in nine games with Stockton of the AHL before registering 24 more points (6G-18A) in 15 appearances as captain of the Kamloops Blazers. Zary enjoyed steady offensive progression over the course of his WHL career, posting a career-best 86 points (38G-48A) during the 2019-20 campaign: for his efforts, Zary was named to the WHL Western Conference First All-Star Team. He also won a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship in Edmonton.