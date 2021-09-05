NHL Prospect Watch – Buffalo Sabres

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Buffalo Sabres.

Dylan Cozens – Lethbridge Hurricanes

Dylan Cozens is primed for his sophomore season in Buffalo after registering 13 points (4G-9A) in 41 games during the 2020-21 campaign. A product of Whitehorse, Cozens became the first player from the Yukon selected in the first round of the NHL Draft when he was taken seventh overall by the Sabres in 2019. Cozens played more than 200 regular season and playoff games in a Lethbridge Hurricanes uniform, recording 252 total points including an 85-point season as Hurricanes captain in 2019-20. Cozens won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2018.

Why hello there, @Dylan_Cozens! What a rip for career goal No. 1. pic.twitter.com/xDqY5eiY29 — NHL (@NHL) January 23, 2021

Tyson Kozak – Portland Winterhawks

Forward Tyson Kozak was a seventh-round selection by the Sabres in the 2021 NHL Draft after recording 11 points (3G-8A) in 18 appearances with the Portland Winterhawks during the 2020-21 WHL season. The product of Souris, Man. has appeared in 86 career WHL games, registering 40 points (16G-24A), after originally being selected by Portland in the sixth round of the 2017 WHL Draft.