NHL Prospect Watch – Boston Bruins

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series by keying in on a former Medicine Hat Tigers captain preparing for his first season in the Boston Bruins organization.



Tyler Lewington – Medicine Hat Tigers

Former Medicine Hat Tigers captain Tyler Lewington signed with the Boston Bruins in July. Lewington heads to the Bruins after spending last season in the Nashville Predators organization, appearing in two NHL games during the 2020-21 campaign. The product of Edmonton, Alta. was originally drafted by the Washington Capitals in 2013, and reached the Calder Cup Final with Hershey of the AHL in his first professional season in 2016. Lewington spent four seasons with the Tigers (2011-12 through 2014-15), serving as captain in Medicine Hat during his final WHL campaign.