NHL Prospect Watch – Arizona Coyotes

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

We continue our 32-part series with a look at the prospect pool of the Arizona Coyotes.



Dylan Guenther – Edmonton Oil Kings

The ninth overall selection in the 2021 NHL Draft, forward Dylan Guenther is poised to make a big impact in Arizona this fall. The product of Edmonton, Alta. signed his entry-level contract with the Coyotes August 30, and will wear the Arizona sweater in game action for the first time September 17-20 as the Coyotes host a Rookie Faceoff tournament. Guenther was named the Central Division’s Player of the Year and Most Sportsmanlike Player during the 2020-21 WHL season after recording 24 points (12G-12A) in 12 appearances with the Oil Kings. He also helped Canada capture a gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas.

It was meant to be. 🙌 Listen to 2021 first round draft choice Dylan Guenther’s full introductory press conference. — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) September 2, 2021

Dysin Mayo – Edmonton Oil Kings

Defenceman Dysin Mayo enters his sixth season of professional hockey having built a reputation as a steadying influence on the Tucson Roadrunners blue line. Mayo, a fifth-round pick of the Coyotes in the 2014 NHL Draft, has 256 AHL regular season appearances under his belt, serving as an alternate captain in Tucson over 36 regular season and playoff games during the 2020-21 campaign. The product of Victoria, B.C. spent four full seasons in the WHL with Edmonton, helping the Oil Kings capture the Ed Chynoweth Cup and Memorial Cup in 2014.

Ben McCartney – Brandon Wheat Kings

Forward Ben McCartney is set to make the jump to the professional ranks this fall after signing his entry-level contract with the Arizona Coyotes in May. The product of Macdonald, Man. was a seventh-round selection by the Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Draft. He posted 151 career regular season points over the course of his 205-game WHL career, spent entirely with the Brandon Wheat Kings. McCartney led Brandon in scoring during the 2020-21 season with 37 points (13G-24A).

🎥 HIGHLIGHT REEL 🎥 He signed today with the @ArizonaCoyotes, but Ben McCartney scored some beauties for @bdnwheatkings this past season in the #SubwayWHLHub. pic.twitter.com/UprMe6NeNV — The WHL (@TheWHL) May 27, 2021

David Tendeck – Vancouver Giants

Goaltender David Tendeck was a sixth-round pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 NHL Draft, and embarks on his second season of pro hockey this fall after spending the 2020-21 season primarily with the Rapid City Rush of the ECHL. Tendeck posted a 2.78 goals-against average, 0.909 save percentage and two shutouts over 27 appearances with the Rush after spending his entire WHL career with the Vancouver Giants. The product of North Vancouver, B.C. backstopped the Giants to a Western Conference Championship in 2019, and sits second in Vancouver’s franchise history in career wins with 72.