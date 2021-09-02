NHL Prospect Watch – Anaheim Ducks

As we count down to the start of NHL Training Camps later this month, we’re taking a look at the WHL prospects looking to make an impression at the next level this season. Over the month of September, WHL.ca will feature some of the current and past WHL talent recently drafted or signed to NHL contracts, and having appeared in fewer than 50 NHL regular season games.

In the first of a 32-part series, we take a closer look at the prospect pool of the Anaheim Ducks.



Gage Alexander (G) – Winnipeg ICE

Goaltender Gage Alexander was a fifth-round selection by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft after posting a 2.23 goals-against average and 0.917 save percentage in nine appearances with the Winnipeg ICE during the 2020-21 WHL season. Alexander posted his first career shutout April 2, 2021, stopping all 31 shots he faces in a win over the Prince Albert Raiders. The product of Okotoks, Alta. holds a career 7-4-1-0 record in the WHL over 16 appearances, all with Winnipeg.

WATCH: Gage Alexander (@Gagealexander01 ) met with the media via zoom to recap the #NHLDraft and being selected by @AnaheimDucks Full video ➡️ https://t.co/ljnDmxGrSk pic.twitter.com/kP91sjQJkL — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) July 25, 2021

Bryce Kindopp (F) – Everett Silvertips

Forward Bryce Kindopp enters his second season of pro hockey after signing an entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks in March of 2020. The former Everett Silvertips captain put up 20 points (10G-10A) over 39 AHL appearances with the San Diego Gulls last season, also appearing in 14 games with Tulsa of the ECHL. Kindopp, a product of Lloydminster, Alta., scored 110 career regular season goals for the Silvertips, posting 73 and 74-point campaigns in 2018-19 and 2019-20. He was named to the WHL’s Western Conference Second All-Star Team in 2020.

Josh Mahura (D) – Red Deer Rebels / Regina Pats

Defenceman Josh Mahura was a third-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2016 NHL Draft, and signed a two-year contract extension with Anaheim last month. Mahura has made 41 appearances in the NHL with the Ducks, including 13 during the 2020-21 season where he recorded four points (1G-3A). Mahura posted 20 points (6G-14A) in 28 games with San Diego of the AHL last season and was named to the AHL’s Pacific Division All-Star Team. The product of St. Albert, Alta. recorded 131 career points in the WHL with the Red Deer Rebels and Regina Pats; as a Pat he was named to the WHL’s Eastern Conference Second All-Star Team and the Memorial Cup All-Star Team in 2018.

Brayden Tracey (F) – Moose Jaw Warriors / Victoria Royals

Forward Brayden Tracey was the 29th overall selection in the 2019 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, making his professional debut with San Diego of the AHL this past February. Tracey spent three full seasons in the WHL with the Moose Jaw Warriors and Victoria Royals, posting 21 points (9G-12A) in 22 games to lead Victoria in scoring during the 2020-21 season. Tracey, a product of Calgary, Alta., won the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy as WHL Rookie of the Year in 2019 after leading all first-year players in scoring with 81 points (36G-45A).

Sean Tschigerl (F) – Calgary Hitmen

Like Gage Alexander, Calgary Hitmen forward Sean Tschigerl was a fifth-round selection by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2021 NHL Draft, one of three WHL players selected by the Ducks. The product of Whitecourt, Alta. led the Hitmen in goals during the 2020-21 season, finishing second in team scoring with 21 points (13G-8A). Tschigerl was the fourth overall selection by Calgary in the 2018 WHL Draft. Over 85 WHL games, all with the Hitmen, he has recorded 35 points (18G-17A).

Hey @AnaheimDucks, check out these Sean Tschigerl highlights! pic.twitter.com/FfiyAlDfPD — The WHL (@TheWHL) July 24, 2021

Olen Zellweger (D) – Everett Silvertips

Defenceman Olen Zellweger was selected in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, signing a three-year, entry-level contract with Anaheim in August. Zellweger posted 13 points (2G-11A) in 11 games with the Everett Silvertips last season before adding eight more points (1G-7A) as Canada captured the gold medal at the 2021 IIHF U18 World Championship in Texas. The product of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., has made 70 career appearances in the WHL, all with Everett, amassing 25 points (4G-21A) and a +25 rating.