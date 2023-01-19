NHL Draft prospect Szturc named Rockets captain

Czech forward Gabriel Szturc has been named the new captain of the Kelowna Rockets, the Club announced Thursday.

The 19-year-old forward becomes the 28th player in franchise history to wear the ‘C’ and the first European-born player to be named Rockets captain.

“We are so excited for Gabriel,” said Kelowna Rockets president and general manager Bruce Hamilton. “He has earned the utmost respect from his teammates, coaches and the fans. I congratulate him and look forward to watching his progress as a player and our captain.”

“It means a lot to me to be named captain,” said Szturc. “I want to thank Bruce and Kris for this opportunity, it’s a very big honour. I want to lead the Rockets by doing the right things on and off the ice. I’m going to keep doing the things that I’ve been doing and continue to be a role model for our younger players. I’ve learned from previous captains that they were at the front of the train leading the team to win, that’s what I want to do here.”

“He’s a true leader, he’s someone that our group will rally behind and follow in his footsteps,” said Rockets head coach Kris Mallette. “He’s a player that comes in each and every day with a smile on his face; he works extremely hard in practice, in the gym and in games. As a European, he has worked diligently on his English, much like everything in his game. He always challenges everyone to be their best.”

Originally selected by Kelowna in the first round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft, the product of Cesky Tesin, Czechia has earned 80 career points (26G-54A) over 96 WHL regular season games.

He represented his country at the 2022 and 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships, winning a silver medal with Czechia earlier this month, posting five goals and eight points in seven tournament contests.

Szturc is also one of three Rockets recently listed on NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft. He is ranked #181 among North American skaters.

Gabriel Szturc and the Kelowna Rockets are next in action Friday, January 20 when they begin a home-and-home series versus the Vancouver Giants (7:30 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).